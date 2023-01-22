As Twitchy readers know, CNN guest (analyst? freelance journalist?) David Peisner lectured people not to call Antifa riots violent as footage of cars literally being set on FIRE by Antifa was played side-by-side with him. Ok, so that was bad enough but this?

Yeah.

Wow.

Seems Peisner is also trying to help raise money for an activist who shot a state trooper. Is that violent? Asking for a friend.

CNN sure can pick ’em.

Roof.

Not a great look, guys.

Trending

Like, at all.

Because of course.

Totally a coincidence.

It certainly feels that way … sadly, more and more.

***

Related:

Monica Crowley gets WAY too honest about why Ron Klain is REALLY bailing on Biden and Lefties can’t DEAL

Insane-o blue check accuses DeSantis of blocking students from reading about Black people and WOOF

Tweeps point and laugh as CNN guest lectures them NOT to call Antifa riots violent as they set fire to cars (watch)

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: antifaCNNDavid Peisner