As Twitchy readers know, CNN guest (analyst? freelance journalist?) David Peisner lectured people not to call Antifa riots violent as footage of cars literally being set on FIRE by Antifa was played side-by-side with him. Ok, so that was bad enough but this?

Yeah.

Wow.

Seems Peisner is also trying to help raise money for an activist who shot a state trooper. Is that violent? Asking for a friend.

CNN sure can pick ’em.

The "freelance journalist" CNN put on the air is promoting the GoFundMe of the activist who shot the state trooper. https://t.co/1nzHUKG8Hg pic.twitter.com/5y6o6Dn0DI — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 22, 2023

Roof.

Not a great look, guys.

Like, at all.

That's who CNN chose to put on the air. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 22, 2023

Because of course.

Didn't CNN just close their Atlanta office before the riots? Coincidence? 🤔 — LetsBeFriends🐊 🐊 (Proxy wars are bad) (@BadOpinions5) January 22, 2023

Totally a coincidence.

Not surprised at all that CNN had a freelance journalist on air saying the protests were mostly peaceful in Atlanta – yet they didn’t say that same Journalist is promoting the GoFundMe of the individual that shot the Georgia State trooper that the Riots are about — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) January 22, 2023

CNN will apparently never learn! — CYNDI 💌 (@CYNDI_ROSE__) January 22, 2023

Lmfao, nothing matters — Brock Landers (@Brock_Landers_) January 22, 2023

It certainly feels that way … sadly, more and more.

***

***

