We’re seeing a whole LOT of cringe-worthy takes defending Joe Biden and his classified docs even as they continue to find more and more classified docs. Joe himself said the docs were safe in his garage because his super duper expensive Corvette was also in there and he kept that locked up.

Or something.

Like other Twitter Lefties who think they’re somehow important because they were invited to the White House, Mueller, She Wrote has been trying to prove Biden’s docs aren’t as bad as Trump’s docs or something.

Apparently, there is no THERE there because Biden didn’t have LEGAL possession of the docs … or something. Don’t make that face, it’s not our take.

What the Hell is ‘legal possession’? The documents were in his home and garage …

HE HAS THEM. He POSSESSES them.

She just wants us to STOP PICKING ON BIDEN!

“Those aren’t my drugs” usually only works if there’s someone else in the house you can pin them on. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) January 22, 2023

DOCTOR Jill Biden had them. Yeah, that’s the ticket. She’s having them sewn into another ugly dress even.

Him not having possession is worse bc it could imply he gave classified documents to someone else if he no longer possessed them — AnUnfriendlyLibertarian (@UnfriendlyAnCap) January 22, 2023

Right?!

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sounds negligent! Maybe even grossly so. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) January 22, 2023

Grossly!

And she went to law school, where??? pic.twitter.com/LwqWPBUkuq — AstrosAmy (@auntieamy90) January 23, 2023

Is that person an attorney? — Brian Knotts (@brianknotts) January 23, 2023

Nope. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) January 23, 2023

And it shows.

I'm gonna try that on my next traffic stop — Mr. E (@GreatMisterE) January 23, 2023

"I'm not even driving right now, do you even know the definition of 'driving,' officer?" — Damin Toell (@damintoell) January 23, 2023

This car was not in their POSSESSION possession so there is no way they could have been speeding.

Heh.

Is she serious with this crap? pic.twitter.com/1lw3aJ8lww — LV 🇺🇸💙🌻 (@LV_doeshair) January 23, 2023

Sadly, yes.

Is this what cognitive dissonance looks like? — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) January 22, 2023

If not, it should be.

She's a legal genius. — Mallen2022 (@A2100Michael) January 22, 2023

Super genius in fact.

***

***

