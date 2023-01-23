We’re seeing a whole LOT of cringe-worthy takes defending Joe Biden and his classified docs even as they continue to find more and more classified docs. Joe himself said the docs were safe in his garage because his super duper expensive Corvette was also in there and he kept that locked up.

Or something.

Like other Twitter Lefties who think they’re somehow important because they were invited to the White House, Mueller, She Wrote has been trying to prove Biden’s docs aren’t as bad as Trump’s docs or something.

Apparently, there is no THERE there because Biden didn’t have LEGAL possession of the docs … or something. Don’t make that face, it’s not our take.

What the Hell is ‘legal possession’? The documents were in his home and garage …

HE HAS THEM. He POSSESSES them.

She just wants us to STOP PICKING ON BIDEN!

DOCTOR Jill Biden had them. Yeah, that’s the ticket. She’s having them sewn into another ugly dress even.

Trending

Right?!

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Grossly!

And it shows.

This car was not in their POSSESSION possession so there is no way they could have been speeding.

Heh.

Sadly, yes.

If not, it should be.

Super genius in fact.

***

Related:

Katherine Clark’s tweet about ‘daughter’ Jared Riley Clark’s arrest for assaulting cop a REAL humdinger

Monterey Park gunman NOT an evil Right-wing white supremacist, gun-grabbing Lefties devastated

Monica Crowley gets WAY too honest about why Ron Klain is REALLY bailing on Biden and Lefties can’t DEAL

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidenDamin ToelldocumentsMuellerShe Wrote