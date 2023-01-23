Idiots are gonna idiot, but seriously?

Imagine living in a time where people get butthurt over a cartoon’s shoes SO MUCH that a company decides to bend the knee and get rid of said cartoon. Wait, that’s not right, this company not only gets rid of the offensive shoes but ALL of the cartoons they’ve been using for decades.

Yay, 2023.

What sort of person has the time to get this pissed off over a commercial cartoon? You know what, don’t answer that.

Maya is great, we love Maya … but this is stupid.

If you're actually upset about the "shoes" a cartoon piece of candy "wears," seek help immediately — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) January 23, 2023

Imagine being upset by a cartoon. The image completely changing your business model because someone was offended by a cartoon. You deserve each other. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 23, 2023

M&M's out there increasing the unemployment rate. — ☃️ Frosty the Snow-Trish ☃️ (@wtffiles) January 23, 2023

Seriously? They canceled candy over cartoon shoes? — ⚡️Erick Brockway⚡️ (@erickbrockway) January 23, 2023

just do your shareholders a favor & fire this entire department — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 23, 2023

Seriously.

What an embarrassing waste of money … bending to the knee to nutballs who are offended over a freakin’ cartoon’s shoes.

Don’t pander to them, send them to therapy.

Bad to worse. 😂 — 🏴‍☠️ObiWanLives 🏴‍☠️ (@LivesObi) January 23, 2023

You mean, your sales dipped after going woke and you don’t want to admit it outright? — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 23, 2023

COWARDS — Tiger Claws (@RummaTumTums) January 23, 2023

Sadly, yup.

