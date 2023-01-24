As Twitchy readers know, a bunch of woke, mouth-breathing whiners got upset over M&MS spokescandies (her/his shoes were sexist or something) so Mars has discontinued these cartoons … no really. Think about that for a minute. We have people in this country who are so PRIVILEGED and ENTITLED that they can sit around doing nothing but getting their feelings hurt over a make-believe character selling candy.

And what’s worse is we have companies who GIVE IN to this nonsense.

Tucker Carlson really hit the nail on the head, or the M&M on the hand, with his segment on this very topic.

Watch:

Our response to the end of the obese and lesbian M&M spokescandies pic.twitter.com/HuSfAryyQi — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 24, 2023

Heh.

What's the big difference between Maya Rudolph and M&Ms? It's ok. I don't know, either. — AstroCat 9000 🏴 (@AstroCat9000) January 24, 2023

No offensive, sexy shoes, obviously.

We certainly hope so.

@TuckerCarlson I smell a Super Bowl stunt here. — Limo Jim LV (@Jim_SchaefferLV) January 24, 2023

Interesting. Possible?

I always thought the purple M&M looked liked Grimace. pic.twitter.com/Ycf68OYHgF — art geek (@artgeek1971) January 24, 2023

Honestly, we weren’t aware of the ‘lesbian’ M&M until this Tucker segment, and now that we’ve seen Grimace … we can’t unsee this.

Gosh, thanks a lot, man.

Oh goodness! I have missed something. Had no idea they had done this. But then again, I haven't purchased them in years, and certainly won't now. — Georgia Grandmama7 (@GGrandmama7) January 24, 2023

Not until they bring back the spokescandies!

Yes, everything is really stupid, yay 2023.

***

Related:

The Babylon Bee mocks M&MS and the trans movement as only THEY can and it’s spectacular (watch)

Kamala Harris accidentally PROVES abortion does not line up with American values (watch)

Here’s some of the most CRINGE Lefty tweets blaming WHITE SUPREMACY for Monterey Park shooting

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership