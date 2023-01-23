As Twitchy readers know, M&MS has done away with their ‘spokescandies’ because a bunch of woke doofuses decided they were offended by a pair of cartoon shoes … on a cartoon. No, really. The characters we’ve all known for decades have been discontinued to make sure morons who take themselves far too seriously won’t get upset and throw a tantrum over their commercials.

So we really enjoyed this from The Babylon Bee.

Watch:

M&M's Introduce First Trans Character Who Identifies As A Skittle pic.twitter.com/Wtx50ia2e2 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 23, 2023

Dude, the Bee is so good at this stuff.

The nut removal is a nice touch …

Eeew omg. 🤣🤣🤣☠️ — No Soup for Knowles (@nosoup4knowles) January 23, 2023

“We will falsify nutritional information to make it a reality.” Best part. — LightningB97 (@Lightningb97) January 23, 2023

I identify as a red gummy bear stuck in a bag of twizzlers — IsaboTheRed (@KimKnSpain) January 23, 2023

😂 Problem is that I don't know if this is real or not 🤣 — MR B-52 ✈ (@Ben3456784) January 23, 2023

And that’s what makes it so bloody brilliant.

Free nut removal for every peanut m&m — E Dillon (@ErinD1992) January 23, 2023

Omg SO brave!!! — Dil (@DillonDudical) January 23, 2023

Ahem … stunning and brave.

Thank you very much.

