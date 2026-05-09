Judge Rules DOGE ‘Blatantly Used’ Race and Sex in Mass Termination of Federal...
Woman Who Refused to Work With Prosecutors Didn’t Want to Send Another Black...
Brian Tyler Cohen: ABC Suing President Trump Over FCC Probe Into The View
Mehdi Hasan: AOC’s Superpower in 2028 Is Convincing Republicans She’s Dumb and Extreme
PBS, CBS News: Frontier Airlines Jet Hits ‘Pedestrian’ on Runway
'Congratulashuns, Garduites!' Jay Jones REALLY Should Have Stayed Off X a Day After...
Excellent Creative Thinker Knows How to Overturn the VA Redistricting Decision
Wajahat Ali Thinks Spanberger Should ‘Pull a Desantis’ and 'Ram Through the Map'
Bad Err Day: Virginia Dems’ Rushed SCOTUS Redistricting Ruling Appeal Features Misspelled...
Obama's Multiple One-Eighties on Gerrymandering Over the Years Are the Shot, Chaser AND...
Jamie Raskin's Attempt to Blame 'Right Wing' Court for Dems' Va. Redistricting Fail...
Glenn Beck Spots Something VERY Telling for Sale at The Obama Center's Merch...
CNN's Jake Tapper Provides the Dem Response After John King Says Republicans Are...
VIP
Who Can Louise Lucas' Supporters Contact to Get a Refund on These Shirts...

Ted Cruz Grades AOC's History Paper on Who the American Revolution Was Fought Against

Doug P. | 9:15 PM on May 09, 2026
AP Photo/LM Otero

As we wrote about earlier, Mehdi Hasan said that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's superpower is convincing Republicans she's dumb and extreme.

AOC is doing a great job of doing that.

Advertisement

One example this week came in the form of the congresswoman from New York rewriting the American Revolution as a communist struggle against billionaires

This is just special: 

Really?

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz has provided a grade for AOC's history paper on the American Revolution, and she doesn't get a passing grade: 

As usual, a FAILING grade for AOC.

George Washington wasn't exactly poverty stricken at the time either.

AOC as usual falls into that "always wrong but never in doubt" category. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (looking at you, AOC). 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Woman Who Refused to Work With Prosecutors Didn’t Want to Send Another Black Man to Jail
Brett T.
Judge Rules DOGE ‘Blatantly Used’ Race and Sex in Mass Termination of Federal Grants to the NEH
Brett T.
Excellent Creative Thinker Knows How to Overturn the VA Redistricting Decision
Brett T.
'Congratulashuns, Garduites!' Jay Jones REALLY Should Have Stayed Off X a Day After His SCOVA Debacle
Grateful Calvin
Brian Tyler Cohen: ABC Suing President Trump Over FCC Probe Into The View
Brett T.
Mehdi Hasan: AOC’s Superpower in 2028 Is Convincing Republicans She’s Dumb and Extreme
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Woman Who Refused to Work With Prosecutors Didn’t Want to Send Another Black Man to Jail Brett T.
Advertisement