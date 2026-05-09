Ted Cruz Grades AOC's History Paper on Who the American Revolution Was Fought Against

As we wrote about earlier, Mehdi Hasan said that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's superpower is convincing Republicans she's dumb and extreme.

AOC is doing a great job of doing that.

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One example this week came in the form of the congresswoman from New York rewriting the American Revolution as a communist struggle against billionaires.

This is just special:

"The American Revolution was against the billionaires of their time" - AOC pic.twitter.com/PGmDnLa9DU — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 8, 2026

Really?

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz has provided a grade for AOC's history paper on the American Revolution, and she doesn't get a passing grade:

If a 9th grader writes this on her history test, she gets an F.



It was literally a revolution against oppressive GOVERNMENT…the very thing @aoc wants to inflict on all of us.



And the Revolution was financed by American free enterprise…the “billionaires” of that time. https://t.co/S8sg8vwSIP — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 9, 2026

As usual, a FAILING grade for AOC.

The richest man in America literally spent almost all of his own fortune funding it...



He died broke in debtors prison. https://t.co/ijihY8xKvm — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) May 9, 2026

George Washington wasn't exactly poverty stricken at the time either.

She does not, will not, and cannot possibly understand the powerful truth of your words. — A Willis (@rightaw) May 9, 2026

AOC as usual falls into that "always wrong but never in doubt" category.

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (looking at you, AOC).

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