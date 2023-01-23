C’mon, NYT, you could at least PRETEND you’re not the propaganda arm of the DNC. So it sounds like the New York Times deleted a tweet blaming only the Republicans for the debt … so they could focus on blaming Republicans for using the debt ceiling as a political tool.

In other words, they corrected a tweet so they could REALLY bash Republicans.

Because of course.

*sigh*

Umm … you know, this works.

Psh, this is the New York Times, let’s not pretend they’re exactly worried about the premise of any story.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yes. Yes they are.

