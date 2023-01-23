C’mon, NYT, you could at least PRETEND you’re not the propaganda arm of the DNC. So it sounds like the New York Times deleted a tweet blaming only the Republicans for the debt … so they could focus on blaming Republicans for using the debt ceiling as a political tool.

In other words, they corrected a tweet so they could REALLY bash Republicans.

Because of course.

Correction: An earlier tweet misstated the nature of recent debt ceiling showdowns. Both parties are responsible for the debt, but only Republicans are using it as a political tool. We deleted the incorrect tweet. — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 23, 2023

*sigh*

This is so weak and pathetic. I’m embarrassed on your behalf. — DrBunnyMD (@DrBunnyMD) January 23, 2023

Umm … you know, this works.

Omg LMAOOOO — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) January 23, 2023

We deleted the tweet after our attempts on selling bothsidism failed spectacularly. — Sann Diamond (@smndiad) January 23, 2023

Enemy of the people. — ❕ (@LoneStarTexian) January 23, 2023

Kind of invalidates the whole premise of the story, doesn’t it? — Landon Hall (@LandonHall) January 23, 2023

Psh, this is the New York Times, let’s not pretend they’re exactly worried about the premise of any story.

Was your first clown nose not big enough? — Ultra Christmas Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) January 23, 2023

Can't imagine why @nytimes is a dying rag — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) January 23, 2023

Same vibes as this. https://t.co/wFoZF9y6Lv — The Only Gary Johnson Stan (@colorblindk1d) January 23, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Only Republicans are using it for a political tool? Are you stupid? — Josh (@JoshWeber2) January 23, 2023

Yes. Yes they are.

***

***

