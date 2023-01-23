Yikes, AOC, tough crowd.

Would appear some of Sandy’s constituents are none too happy with the Socialist Democrat STAR voting to send money to Ukraine.

Watch this (in Spanish!):

AOC talks a good game, but seems to really lack in the grand scheme of ‘follow through.’

There was more:

Those evil right-wing nationalist terrorists!

Oh, wait. No.

We’re sure she’ll find a way to blame someone or something instead of herself.

Something like that.

Hey, we’re not the ones voting for people like AOC.

AOC has sold out on so many levels.

Yes, yes she has.

Ahem.

Fair question. Heh.

***

***

