Yikes, AOC, tough crowd.

Would appear some of Sandy’s constituents are none too happy with the Socialist Democrat STAR voting to send money to Ukraine.

Watch this (in Spanish!):

Today @AOC's townhall, @LucyCan22 stood up and called out AOC on her funding towards Ukraine, the lack of action from the Democrats, and the need for an independent movement from the establishment. pic.twitter.com/VbPZZ6Zt3P — Jose Vega — Vote Diane Sare! (@JosBtrigga) January 22, 2023

AOC talks a good game, but seems to really lack in the grand scheme of ‘follow through.’

There was more:

Earlier in the townhall… https://t.co/3FIbXh3Sd6 — Jose Vega — Vote Diane Sare! (@JosBtrigga) January 22, 2023

Those evil right-wing nationalist terrorists!

Oh, wait. No.

More Right-Wing White Nationalist Supremacists right @aoc ? — Michael Scaglione (@Scagz89) January 22, 2023

We’re sure she’ll find a way to blame someone or something instead of herself.

This woman is right to be angry. There’s nothing like righteous indignation to inspire the people to action! — Deborah Flornoy #FreeAssange (@DFlornoy) January 22, 2023

Something like that.

Hey, we’re not the ones voting for people like AOC.

Good job indeed by @LucyCan22. @AOC has sold out on so many levels. Like hip hop artist Rakim said in song so many years ago, "What ever happened to peace?". — Jeff May (@Jeff71Tampa) January 22, 2023

AOC has sold out on so many levels.

Yes, yes she has.

A yt progressive kicking out a Latina… how RACIST!!!! — ivvvv (@eevee_d22) January 22, 2023

Ahem.

Does AOC even understand Spanish? 😅 — Hollywood LA News (@HollywoodLANews) January 22, 2023

Fair question. Heh.

***

Related:

Here’s some of the most CRINGE Lefty tweets blaming WHITE SUPREMACY for Monterey Park shooting

M&M’S ditches ‘spokescandies’ after woke idiots get their feelers hurt over a pair of shoes

Lefty uber-troll Mueller, She Wrote DRAGGED hilariously for hot ‘legal’ take on Biden’s docs and LOL

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership