Yikes, AOC, tough crowd.
Would appear some of Sandy’s constituents are none too happy with the Socialist Democrat STAR voting to send money to Ukraine.
Watch this (in Spanish!):
Today @AOC's townhall, @LucyCan22 stood up and called out AOC on her funding towards Ukraine, the lack of action from the Democrats, and the need for an independent movement from the establishment. pic.twitter.com/VbPZZ6Zt3P
— Jose Vega — Vote Diane Sare! (@JosBtrigga) January 22, 2023
AOC talks a good game, but seems to really lack in the grand scheme of ‘follow through.’
There was more:
Earlier in the townhall… https://t.co/3FIbXh3Sd6
— Jose Vega — Vote Diane Sare! (@JosBtrigga) January 22, 2023
Those evil right-wing nationalist terrorists!
Oh, wait. No.
More Right-Wing White Nationalist Supremacists right @aoc ?
— Michael Scaglione (@Scagz89) January 22, 2023
We’re sure she’ll find a way to blame someone or something instead of herself.
This woman is right to be angry. There’s nothing like righteous indignation to inspire the people to action!
— Deborah Flornoy #FreeAssange (@DFlornoy) January 22, 2023
Something like that.
Hey, we’re not the ones voting for people like AOC.
Good job indeed by @LucyCan22. @AOC has sold out on so many levels. Like hip hop artist Rakim said in song so many years ago, "What ever happened to peace?".
— Jeff May (@Jeff71Tampa) January 22, 2023
AOC has sold out on so many levels.
Yes, yes she has.
A yt progressive kicking out a Latina… how RACIST!!!!
— ivvvv (@eevee_d22) January 22, 2023
Ahem.
Does AOC even understand Spanish? 😅
— Hollywood LA News (@HollywoodLANews) January 22, 2023
Fair question. Heh.
***
***
