This doesn’t sound good for the Washington Post.

Or the Washington Commanders for that matter.

Just sayin’.

Jeff Bezos will sell WaPo to buy the Commanders, so say investors.

From the New York Post:

Chatter is growing that Amazon’s billionaire founder is looking to clear the way for a purchase of the Washington Commanders by selling the Washington Post — with speculation boosted last month by leaked video of publisher Fred Ryan disclosing layoff plans at an unruly town hall meeting. The problem for Bezos reportedly is that the Commanders’ embattled owner, Dan Snyder, is still sore over the storied newspaper’s series of exposes alleging a toxic management culture at the team, where bosses including Snyder allegedly enabled sex harassment. Some even believe that Snyder suspects Bezos, who bought the Washington Post in 2013 for $250 million, encouraged the tough coverage in 2020 in a bid to force him to sell him the team.

So the current owner of the Commanders feels that WaPo targeted his team.

This could get … interesting.

Could be a tough sell, especially since the paper/outlet doesn’t seem to be all that an enticing a buy these days.

We shall see.

