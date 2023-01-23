Gosh, golly, and gee … Kamala Harris left out something super important from the Declaration of Independence when she was making her pro-abortion speech. And c’mon, let’s not pretend this was a mistake, even her speech writers had to know that including ‘life’ in a pro-abortion speech would look stupid.

Watch this hot mess:

Kamala Harris, while giving a speech on abortion, leaves out the right to life when quoting the Declaration of Independence. pic.twitter.com/3zAOuDY8uJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 23, 2023

She’s really feelin’ this one, right? Hand going, head going … noting gets her more animated than talking about the right to kill the unborn.

Gross and sad.

she makes everyone look smarter — Laura Watson (@laurajean591) January 23, 2023

Hey, there’s a positive …

She also left out CREATOR! — Mathew Holloway (@MathewDHolloway) January 23, 2023

Oh, yeah, that too.

Again, probably didn’t want to bring up GOD while whining that women aren’t able to abort nonstop and to their heart’s content.

I guess make it abortion, Liberty and the pursuit of happiness — Mark Fisher ‎ن (@Sadsushi) January 23, 2023

That would make Democrats very happy.

Sick, ain’t it?

She knows what she said.

It wasn't improvised.

It was scripted. — Vlad Davidiuk (@VladDavidiuk) January 23, 2023

Bingo.

She’s garbage. — James Bradley (@JamesBradleyCA) January 23, 2023

Now now, this is an insult to garbage everywhere.

You forgot endowed by our Creator “the right to life” — Diggs (@diggiecampbell) January 23, 2023

yeah she left out the first part, pretty scary that the VP of the USA would do that. — william cooper (@willycooper) January 23, 2023

Can we get a body language expert to weigh in on her — e$Carrgo (@ky_hippie) January 23, 2023

That would be very very very interesting.

Well, it appears that an effort is in full swing to eliminate “life, liberty AND the pursuit of happiness.” — Fretmandu (@GeetarBart01) January 23, 2023

I bet she practiced saying it that way for hours, because every one knows, it's Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness even the textbot in my keyboard suggested those words — Anthony Barrantes (@submariner660) January 23, 2023

You know, the thing. — 2 + 2 = 4 (@PGtwentytwo) January 23, 2023

Heh.

Well, that was better than, “you know, the thing.” — Marvin Mediocre (@MarvinMediocre) January 23, 2023

Is it though?

***

