Gosh, golly, and gee … Kamala Harris left out something super important from the Declaration of Independence when she was making her pro-abortion speech. And c’mon, let’s not pretend this was a mistake, even her speech writers had to know that including ‘life’ in a pro-abortion speech would look stupid.

Watch this hot mess:

She’s really feelin’ this one, right? Hand going, head going … noting gets her more animated than talking about the right to kill the unborn.

Gross and sad.

Hey, there’s a positive …

Oh, yeah, that too.

Again, probably didn’t want to bring up GOD while whining that women aren’t able to abort nonstop and to their heart’s content.

Trending

That would make Democrats very happy.

Sick, ain’t it?

Bingo.

Now now, this is an insult to garbage everywhere.

That would be very very very interesting.

Heh.

Is it though?

***

Related:

Hell could LITERALLY freeze over as David Hogg admits he ‘doesn’t know what to say anymore’ and LOL

NYT ‘corrects’ tweet blaming Republicans for debt only to tweet something WORSE and HELLO backfire

Here’s some of the most CRINGE Lefty tweets blaming WHITE SUPREMACY for Monterey Park shooting

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionDeclaration of IndependenceKamala Harris