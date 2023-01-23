David Hogg … doesn’t know what to say? WHOA. It’s a miracle!

I don’t know what to say anymore. — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) January 22, 2023

We get it. He was tweeting this melodramatically after the shooting in Monterey Park. Hey, at least he wasn’t blaming white supremacy before we even had a description of the gunman. Oh, there are plenty of idiotic tweets on his timeline tweeting about how we need to take action but kudos for not jumping on the ‘white supremacy’ train.

Granted, that’s not saying much.

Well, you really didn't say much to start with, so it's not a big stretch. — Saving History🇺🇸🦅 (@rjeff74) January 23, 2023

The trade you want Americans to make is that we surrender our freedoms so that you live in less fear. No law you or anyone else has proposed will stop this. This is a mental health crisis you think gun control fixes. — Hank Venture (@HankVenture5) January 22, 2023

Good. Listen. You'll learn more. — Pureblood Cherokee Jim (@realCherokeeJim) January 23, 2023

Truer words have never been spoken.

Or tweeted.

Something.

Good time to sign off Twitter and never come back. — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) January 22, 2023

That's good. Nothing you've ever said has been worth anything. — Caesar Pounce (@caesar_pounce) January 23, 2023

CZ You never did, dude. Yet here you are, still tweeting. https://t.co/U7hdx0zoAp — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) January 23, 2023

If only this were true https://t.co/WZsKdSa4kh — Wade 🐊 McClusky (@WMcluskey) January 23, 2023

Finally got to the end of his prepared talking points. https://t.co/ZrEVWxeh9n — Lyle Armstrong (@Lyle_Armstrong) January 23, 2023

Tfw you're a crisis actor and forget your line during an interview https://t.co/dWspAGyE4r — Perceval (@PercevalianPeen) January 23, 2023

*snort*

Yup, this is definitely a miracle!

Amen.

***

