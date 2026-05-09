Judge Rules DOGE ‘Blatantly Used’ Race and Sex in Mass Termination of Federal Grants to the NEH

Hey, look, another activist judge trying to undo what the people elected President Donald Trump to do. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon this week blocked the Trump administration from terminating grants to the National Endowment for the Humanities that were awarded through DEI because Elon Musk's DOGE “blatantly used” race, gender, and other protected characteristics in determining the terminations.

Advertisement

Elon Musk’s DOGE “blatantly used” race, gender and other protected characteristics to execute the largest mass termination of federal grants in the history of the National Endowment for the Humanities, a federal judge ruled on Thursday. https://t.co/hwzwfkkLBS — ABC News (@ABC) May 7, 2026

ABC News reports:

“Treating Black civil-rights history, Jewish testimony about the Holocaust, the oft-forgotten Asian American experience, the shameful treatment of the children of Native tribes, or the mere mention of a woman as a marker of lack of merit or wastefulness is not lawful,” she said. … The nonprofits that sued over DOGE’s cuts to their funding are celebrating the ruling, saying the court affirmed the importance of humanities research in a democratic society. “The humanities are not a luxury. They are how a democracy understands itself. Today’s decision is a step toward honoring the will of Congress and our mission as a nation — to seek the truth, know ourselves, and build a better future on that knowledge,” said the American Council of Learned Societies President Joy Connolly in a statement.

"A step toward honoring the will of Congress?" How about the will of the American people?

Dear ABC,

If race, gender, and other characteristics are used to give federal grants, then to use race, gender, and other characteristics to terminate those grants, is logical.

You are intentionally mischaracterizing DOGE because you are a biased left-wing organization.

Weak. — Mr Reagan 🇺🇸 (@MrReaganUSA) May 8, 2026

And I bet those grants were all race based



DOGE is a good thing and it hasn’t gone far enough — Major Swagger 🔥 (@Maj0rSwagger) May 8, 2026

Grants awarded on identity over merit are textbook discrimination against everyone else. Ending non-merit handouts isn't "unlawful"—it's sanity. Grifters are cheering this blatant win for race-based pork. — ⚡️🦅PepperJack🇺🇸⚡️ (@mmullins001) May 8, 2026

I wonder if the federal grants “blatantly used” race, gender, and other protected characteristics in the rewarding of funds to begin with. — backupjac (@backupjac) May 8, 2026

Just another radical left activist judge



Shocking — 🇺🇸InDefenseOfFreedom🇺🇸 (@IDofFreedom) May 8, 2026

What if race was “blatantly used” in the granting of these grants?



He just balanced the scales a bit. — WelshDragon (@DragonOfWales) May 8, 2026

Were those grants blatantly given based on those so-called protected characteristics? — Cesare Borgia (@SirCesareBorgia) May 8, 2026

Using Immutable characteristics to issue grants seems unconstitutional to me. — Unreelness (@Unreelness) May 8, 2026

Which means race, gender, and other "protected" characteristics were blatantly used to to create these grants to fleece the taxpayers. — Dastardly Deeds (@MiVeteran01) May 9, 2026

Of course. DEI was blatantly using race and gender to social engineer. — GSL1776 (@gsl1776) May 8, 2026

Could it be because race and gender instead of merit were the stupid reasons why those grants were given in the first place? — Casey (@former_earther) May 8, 2026

Advertisement

National Endowment for the Humanities uses race, gender and other protected characteristics to spread socialism. It’s packed full of hardcore leftists. — Lorenzo Ferraris (@turningabout) May 8, 2026

Race and gender were explicitly used when setting up all those wastes of tax dollars. So quit your bitching. — Saint America (@TrueMarylandMan) May 8, 2026

Throwing the race and gender card is getting old. What does race have to do with the humanities? Could it be that it had become a DEI slush fund?



Those are educational grant programs whose money should be given to states to do as they see fit. — Anastasia Zoldak (@anastasiaz007) May 8, 2026

A lot of people in the comments who are rooting for Graham Platner to become Maine's next senator are asking what did you expect from a Nazi like Musk?

***

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.