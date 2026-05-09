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Judge Rules DOGE ‘Blatantly Used’ Race and Sex in Mass Termination of Federal Grants to the NEH

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on May 09, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Hey, look, another activist judge trying to undo what the people elected President Donald Trump to do. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon this week blocked the Trump administration from terminating grants to the National Endowment for the Humanities that were awarded through DEI because Elon Musk's DOGE “blatantly used” race, gender, and other protected characteristics in determining the terminations.

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ABC News reports:

“Treating Black civil-rights history, Jewish testimony about the Holocaust, the oft-forgotten Asian American experience, the shameful treatment of the children of Native tribes, or the mere mention of a woman as a marker of lack of merit or wastefulness is not lawful,” she said. 

The nonprofits that sued over DOGE’s cuts to their funding are celebrating the ruling, saying the court affirmed the importance of humanities research in a democratic society. 

“The humanities are not a luxury. They are how a democracy understands itself. Today’s decision is a step toward honoring the will of Congress and our mission as a nation — to seek the truth, know ourselves, and build a better future on that knowledge,” said the American Council of Learned Societies President Joy Connolly in a statement.

"A step toward honoring the will of Congress?" How about the will of the American people?

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A lot of people in the comments who are rooting for Graham Platner to become Maine's next senator are asking what did you expect from a Nazi like Musk?

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Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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