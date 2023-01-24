A few days ago, TCMA (Trans-Cultural Mindfulness Alliance) sent out a tweet requesting that Spotify and Apple Music remove Aretha Franklin’s ‘Natural Woman’ from their catalog because ‘there is no such thing as a natural woman’.

Obvious parody.

Unless you’ve been watching the trans-activist movement as of late.

Aretha Franklin's 1968 song "Natural Woman" perpetuates multiple harmful anti-trans stereotypes. There is no such thing as a "natural" woman. This song has helped inspire acts of harm against transgender women. TCMA is requesting it is removed from Spotify & Apple Music. — TCMA: Trans Cultural Mindfulness Alliance (@TransMindful) January 20, 2023

Sorry, but the Left really has become a parody of itself so it’s hard to know …

That being said, if you’re a journalist you really should at least CONTACT the account and make sure the story and tweet is legit before running with it. Whoever is behind this parody account just obliterated the media for not even bothering to find out if this story was true.

Pretty sure this is parody, folks. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 22, 2023

Ahem.

Take a look, this is great.

I am STUNNED that not a single media outlet who reported on the Aretha Franklin tweet even ATTEMPTED to contact this account for comment. Based on the sheer ridiculousness of the content on this page, how could JOURNALISTS not comprehend that this is parody/satire. https://t.co/8xTKnil1vs — TCMA: Trans Cultural Mindfulness Alliance (@TransMindful) January 23, 2023

True true.

With zero research, high-level corporate media outlets went ahead and published that statement like it was true and like TCMA is some legitimate organization. Not one outlet even attempted to reach out before publishing their articles. NOT ONE. This is such a scary statement… — TCMA: Trans Cultural Mindfulness Alliance (@TransMindful) January 23, 2023

Scary, yup.

But sadly not all that surprising.

Keep going.

…on the quality of journalism we have these days – it's no wonder Joe Biden is in the White House. It's also scary we have to wonder if an organization claiming that "Natural Woman" is transphobic is parody or not. We live in an upside-down clown world. Do better, everyone. — TCMA: Trans Cultural Mindfulness Alliance (@TransMindful) January 23, 2023

We live in an upside-down clown world.

Indeed we do.

The first person to actually attempt to fact check this was a @realDailyWire reporter, btw. So for all those trying to dunk on "conservative media", it was the conservative media who was the first to doubt this. — TCMA: Trans Cultural Mindfulness Alliance (@TransMindful) January 23, 2023

Crazy, right? Mean ol’ conservative media questioning the crazy on the Left.

Notice, we didn’t cover it.

And @FoxNews and @iHeartRadioCA right afterwards. Fox didn't publish anything. iHeart published and later corrected. — TCMA: Trans Cultural Mindfulness Alliance (@TransMindful) January 23, 2023

Welcome to 2023.

***

