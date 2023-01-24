More people need to know Brandon Tsay’s name. Just amazing.

Keep in mind, alleged Monterey Park gunman Huu Can Tran was carrying a loaded weapon … and Tsay still fought with and disarmed him.

Watch this:

At this point, we’re going to guess Tsay didn’t know about the 10 people Huu had already killed or the additional 10 people he had wounded.

If he did, this is even more amazing.

How many lives did Tsay save that night?

Minds. Blown.

We need more of this type of ‘Brandon’. Just sayin’.

***

