More people need to know Brandon Tsay’s name. Just amazing.

Keep in mind, alleged Monterey Park gunman Huu Can Tran was carrying a loaded weapon … and Tsay still fought with and disarmed him.

Watch this:

Brandon Tsay is a hero. He fought the Monterey Park shooter and disarmed him. pic.twitter.com/PYw9UOr3Gq — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 24, 2023

At this point, we’re going to guess Tsay didn’t know about the 10 people Huu had already killed or the additional 10 people he had wounded.

If he did, this is even more amazing.

How many lives did Tsay save that night?

Thank God for him!!! A true hero!!! He saved no telling how many more peoples lives!!! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼❤️❤️❤️😇😇😇❤️❤️❤️ (I’ve been in an attack situation similar to this and it’s crazy how the instincts kick in.) God bless him!! — Yvonne Sayers (@theyvonnesayers) January 24, 2023

“ordinary people to choose to be extraordinary.”-Elon Musk — Lang (@Tesla___fan) January 24, 2023

He so easily could have been killed. What a brave and selfless act. He is a true hero. — Chris Ellis (@ChrisSobo12) January 24, 2023

We can finally say "Let's Go Brandon" unironically. — Amazing Zoltan (@AmazingZoltan) January 24, 2023

Minds. Blown.

Really good people, didn't even shoot the murderer. — Kevin D (@Kevin_DYU) January 24, 2023

He’s a hero all day long and what makes him a huge hero is the fact that at his own risk he didn’t turn around and shoot to kill so he doesn’t have that death on his conscience. My type of hero. — ZiadMURICA🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@ZiadMurica) January 24, 2023

We need more of this type of ‘Brandon’. Just sayin’.

***

Related:

Hot mess Lisa Bloom DRAGGED for tying 2nd Amendment to slavery and ‘subjugation of women’

Twitch influencer Jessica Fernandez BUSTED claiming man ‘sexualized’ her at the gym (hint, he didn’t)

Tucker Carlson BLISTERS M&MS and woke morons offended over a cartoon’s shoes in HILARIOUS segment