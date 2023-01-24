Lisa Bloom is an attorney … let that sink in for a minute.

Perhaps one of her biggest clients ever was Harvey Weinstein. Yeah, she ‘advised’ him.

Welp, she’s so upset over guns that she tied the passing of the Second Amendment to slavery and the ‘subjugation of women’. We doubt she is bright enough to see the irony of her whining about the subjugation of women after having advised Weinstein.

Told you, bad, right?

Repeal the 19th. — 🫃🏼🇺🇦💉🌊Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) January 24, 2023

Surely we can find a way to tie the 19th to something horrible too, yes?

Why isn’t this happening in the other 49 states? 🤔 Think‼️ — Tweety Bird (@busybirdie10) January 24, 2023

According to Google, California has over 107 gun laws … the most of any state.

Just sayin’.

Go back to school. The 2nd amendment protects ALL the others! This has NOTHING to do with guns. This has to do with evil.

The battle now is good vs evil. — Denyse (@thedenyseshow) January 24, 2023

Above the government's paygrade. You cant repeal a natural, God given right. — Saboteur Deetz (@tahDeetz) January 24, 2023

Short.

Simple.

Accurate.

Sounds crazy but it’s super weird two Chinese older men committed these crimes right after each other in same state. Hopefully DHS/FBI is checking Chinese Gov possible ties. Think it’s crazy it’s absolutely not. — Ant43 (@Ant4316) January 24, 2023

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

Anything is possible in 2023.

California should pass a law that makes this illegal-er — caldo (@MLFresh) January 24, 2023

Yeah, that’s the ticket!

