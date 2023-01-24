Lisa Bloom is an attorney … let that sink in for a minute.

Perhaps one of her biggest clients ever was Harvey Weinstein. Yeah, she ‘advised’ him.

Welp, she’s so upset over guns that she tied the passing of the Second Amendment to slavery and the ‘subjugation of women’. We doubt she is bright enough to see the irony of her whining about the subjugation of women after having advised Weinstein.

Told you, bad, right?

Surely we can find a way to tie the 19th to something horrible too, yes?

Trending

According to Google, California has over 107 gun laws … the most of any state.

Just sayin’.

Short.

Simple.

Accurate.

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

Anything is possible in 2023.

Yeah, that’s the ticket!

***

Related:

Twitch influencer Jessica Fernandez BUSTED claiming man ‘sexualized’ her at the gym (hint, he didn’t)

Tucker Carlson BLISTERS M&MS and woke morons offended over a cartoon’s shoes in HILARIOUS segment

The Babylon Bee mocks M&MS and the trans movement as only THEY can and it’s spectacular (watch)

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: gunsHarvey WeinsteinLisa BloomSecond Amendmentwomen