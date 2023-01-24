Awww, would you guys look at that? Senator Chris Murphy is trying to blame Republicans for the MASSIVE AF debt they’ve accumulated during their majority … you can’t make this up. Tax cuts don’t cause the debt to go up, Sparky. Every year our government collects MORE money than the year before, we don’t have a tax problem.

We have a spending problem.

Sorry, wait.

YOU have a spending problem.

You can't make this up. Republicans added $4 TRILLION to the debt with their tax cut for corporations and billionaires. Now, they are refusing allow Treasury to pay back the loans unless Congress agrees to cuts to Medicare and Social Security.https://t.co/6u7GIusCwv — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 24, 2023

Awww, look, the story even pulls a pic of Trump.

These turnips never change, do they?

End the federal income tax. Problem solved. — Dave (@DaveSpaceInc) January 24, 2023

Spend within your revenue. Not a difficult concept. — Dusty (@dustopian) January 24, 2023

Apparently, it’s a difficult concept for legislators.

Except, @ChrisMurphyCT IS making this up. Tax revenue INCREASED under the tax cuts. #misinformation — Odin's Beard (@M_C_Stephens) January 24, 2023

Chris loves his fairytales!! Meanwhile…we have empty shelves everywhere. 🙄 — Beth 🇺🇸 🌾 (@heritage_grl) January 24, 2023

But what about the m&m issue? — Occamsdeadpedal (@jgriffaz_) January 24, 2023

Ok, we actually laughed out loud at this one. There are far more important things than tax and spending … the M&M controversy.

Duh.

