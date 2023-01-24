Awww, would you guys look at that? Senator Chris Murphy is trying to blame Republicans for the MASSIVE AF debt they’ve accumulated during their majority … you can’t make this up. Tax cuts don’t cause the debt to go up, Sparky. Every year our government collects MORE money than the year before, we don’t have a tax problem.

We have a spending problem.

Sorry, wait.

YOU have a spending problem.

Awww, look, the story even pulls a pic of Trump.

These turnips never change, do they?

Apparently, it’s a difficult concept for legislators.

Ok, we actually laughed out loud at this one. There are far more important things than tax and spending … the M&M controversy.

Duh.

