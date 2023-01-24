To be fair, Dr. Victoria Dooley does not have a blue checkmark by her name so she could be someone else and not a doctor at all … but if this person really is a doctor wow, this is so gross and wrong. Making fun of people who have been injured by the ‘vaccine’ is a new low, especially if this person is actually in the medical field.

She did turn off replies so even she knows this was really bad:

Was that supposed to be funny? Clever? Edgy?

Because it just came across as hateful and insensitive.

And as with most bullies, she locked up tight after people started dragging her:

Lucky for us, ‘Nat’ here grabbed a screenshot:

If you’re unfamiliar with the gif, it’s Will Ferrell shaking uncontrollably in his hospital bed.

Told you it was bad.

Appalling.

Repugnant.

Abhorrent.

Cruel.

The list goes on and on.

You’d think.

We also feel sorry for her patients.

This right here says SO much, and ain’t any of it any good.

Seems the ‘doctor’ pissed people off on BOTH sides of this issue.

Way to go.

