To be fair, Dr. Victoria Dooley does not have a blue checkmark by her name so she could be someone else and not a doctor at all … but if this person really is a doctor wow, this is so gross and wrong. Making fun of people who have been injured by the ‘vaccine’ is a new low, especially if this person is actually in the medical field.

She did turn off replies so even she knows this was really bad:

This is my cousin’s friend after he got the jab. 💉 Thanks Pfizer! pic.twitter.com/Onq56C33Xw — Dr. Victoria Dooley (@DrDooleyMD) January 23, 2023

Was that supposed to be funny? Clever? Edgy?

Because it just came across as hateful and insensitive.

And as with most bullies, she locked up tight after people started dragging her:

You’re a doctor?? This is despicable. I’m ashamed for you. You have no business to be anywhere near patients. — Nat (@Arwenstar) January 24, 2023

Lucky for us, ‘Nat’ here grabbed a screenshot:

The doctor @DrDooleyMD who is clearly happy to publicly mock the vax injured has blocked me.

No matter, I won’t ever forget this👇🏻

(The internet won’t forget either) pic.twitter.com/m68uTW94Ru — Nat (@Arwenstar) January 24, 2023

If you’re unfamiliar with the gif, it’s Will Ferrell shaking uncontrollably in his hospital bed.

Told you it was bad.

WOW, a doctor ridiculing a genuine reaction to both covid and the vaccine. There may be a few 'fakers' trying to make an anti-vaxx point but there are also many people who have this as a genuine symptom. Appalling post. — Stripy Lightbulb CIC (@StripyLightCIC) January 24, 2023

Appalling.

Repugnant.

Abhorrent.

Cruel.

The list goes on and on.

How can you tell if someone’s faking it or not? I had similar episodes shortly after the shot, am I faking it? Sometimes a little bit of empathy goes a long way, muscle spasms are KNOWN to happen. I would expect a professional Doctor to have more nuance before hitting send — Jordan 🌵 (@jberube22) January 24, 2023

You’d think.

A physician. I feel sorry for any patients having to deal with you. Absolutely disgusting to mock people who have been injured. — Yorkie:) (@Yorkie99202879) January 24, 2023

We also feel sorry for her patients.

Mocking the vaccine injured is unprofessional, unethical and reveals lack of compassion. Unfortunate coming from a Physician. — Curious 🌿 Kris (@kls2020) January 24, 2023

Bio- Health care activist- the following bio pic says it all (Bernie Bro) pic.twitter.com/LWRcflkFTo — Larry Foster (@Murvel2015) January 24, 2023

This right here says SO much, and ain’t any of it any good.

This is disgraceful. What's your problem, "doctor"? — İsim Arıyor (@lissnup) January 24, 2023

You think it’s ok to ridicule someone like this, because you believe they’re faking it. But you don’t know that for sure, no one does. If they’re not, then you’re mocking someone who’s suffering terribly. Are you ok with that? Because it’s very possible that’s what’s happening. — Dr Naomi Harvey (PhD not MD) #WearAMask (@Naomi_D_Harvey) January 24, 2023

Seems the ‘doctor’ pissed people off on BOTH sides of this issue.

Way to go.

