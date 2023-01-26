Bette Midler has tweeted a lot of bats**t things over the years and yet no matter how much we cover her, no matter how many of her tweets we stumble across in our Twitter travels, she still has the ability to surprise us with just how ridiculous her tweets CAN be.

Like this tweet about law-abiding gun owners.

Woof, lady.

Take a gander:

99.9% of gun owners may be law abiding, but they allow the .1% to hold millions of us hostage to daily carnage. This is a grave injustice, that no one takes responsibility for. We are Americans, born free, in chains forged by the gun lobby and manufacturers who profit off death. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) January 26, 2023

Imagine if Bette actually KNEW what she was talking about for a change. Crazy, right?

Then again, if she wasn’t spouting out insane things whatever would we write about? We can only make fun of AOC, Eric Swalwell, and Ron Perlman (who still thinks we’re some group of Russians hanging out making fun of him) so much.

In a weird way, we need Bette to stay … well, Bette.

But that doesn’t mean we’re not pointing and laughing at her with the rest of you over this tweet.

Mass punishment of people you admit are innocent is a crime against humanity. Look up what the allies did at Nuremburg to people who did what you are describing. — Douglas Turner (@mkedgt2) January 26, 2023

Ouch.

How do I allow anything? I don't control the actions of anyone but myself. — Gamma (@kilomikealpha77) January 26, 2023

Fair point.

Look how you're butchering the first amendment. — the Real Salty Dog 🐕 (@Triphammer111) January 26, 2023

Like the .001% of people who are “transgender” holding the rest of us hostage to their ridiculous demands?? — 🇺🇸Elle🇺🇸 (@PaulKerseyFan) January 26, 2023

Oooh … good one.

This is NOT a statement on gun violence, however an observation that politics, government, and mainstream news expect the 99.9% to cater to the 0.1% no matter what the clickbait-du jour is. Where should we draw the line between individual rights, and freedom? — Louis Prima, Jr. (@louisprimajr) January 26, 2023

Accurate.

So accurate.

***

