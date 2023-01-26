Now, why oh why didn’t the J6 Committee show us THIS footage of Ray Epps? We keep hearing about these hours and hours of footage that were not released … was this from that footage?

This seems, oh we dunno, sort of important. Not that we’re experts like Liz Cheney or Adam Kinzinger.

Watch this:

Newly leaked video appears to show Ray Epps orchestrating a breach at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. pic.twitter.com/5UH2RTNHxM — Becker News (@NewsBecker) January 25, 2023

Looks like he’s leading things, yes? And like he’s talking to the officers? Especially when you look at it zoomed in with the little red circle.

Something strange is afoot at the Circle K – but you guys knew that already.

Love how this person sent this footage to Schiff who was whining about Facebook giving Trump his account back.

Why is he continually being protected? https://t.co/vfe3OJkg0B — Sam Koury (@sdkoury) January 25, 2023

Really good question.

Maybe with the GOP in charge of the House, we’ll finally start getting some answers.

Impossible! Ray Epps is an 😇 https://t.co/FMtWBVaGbq — michelle dufay (@mdufay) January 25, 2023

Total angel. Just ask Adam Kinzinger!

OK Let's take the fence down right here and then you guys look like you are trying to stop us and go. https://t.co/nYVugwZqYk — Brady Kreger (@BradyKreger) January 25, 2023

Yes.

That’s sort of what it looks like.

Stay tuned.

