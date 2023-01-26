We’ve seen Democrats write a lot of horrible crap about abortion to ‘commemorate’ Roe, you know, a law that was overturned, but this … this is pretty abhorrent. If this is as untrue as it appears, what a heartless way to exploit women who have gone through a miscarriage just so she could honor Roe and push abortion.

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez shared a story about how she miscarried in the second trimester, had to travel hours to ‘a clinic,’ and then encountered pro-life protesters. Of course, the main question everyone keeps asking her is WHY didn’t she go to a hospital?

Doesn’t line up.

See for yourselves.

Again, why would she travel several hours to a clinic instead of going to a hospital?

Even more of a reason she should have gone to the hospital and not an abortion clinic.

What. The. Hell?

Using a miscarriage to commemorate Roe. Give us a freakin’ break.

Freedom for all … just not the unborn.

These people.

Trending

Yeah, there’s that little nugget as well. Abortion is very different from miscarrying.

We know, Democrats like to conflate the two so they can pretend abortion is LIFE-SAVING CARE or something else awful and untrue.

Ahem.

Questionable, eh?

What she said.

We call horse hockey as well, which is a far nicer way of saying horse sh*t.

Heh.

Or like a person who doesn’t want to make something up to make a point politically.

AKA sane person.

Yup.

***

Related:

Newsweek pushes Rebekah Jones’ lie about Matt Gaetz and the dragging that came next will CRACK you up

Conservatives ‘crashing’ Lefty heavy-hitter/influencer Twitter Space the BEST space of all time and LOL

Dom Lucre TRICKS Dems/Lefties into reading about and SHARING their racist history in BRUTAL thread

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionclinicmiscarriageRep. Marie Gluesenkamp PerezRoe