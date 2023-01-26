We’ve seen Democrats write a lot of horrible crap about abortion to ‘commemorate’ Roe, you know, a law that was overturned, but this … this is pretty abhorrent. If this is as untrue as it appears, what a heartless way to exploit women who have gone through a miscarriage just so she could honor Roe and push abortion.

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez shared a story about how she miscarried in the second trimester, had to travel hours to ‘a clinic,’ and then encountered pro-life protesters. Of course, the main question everyone keeps asking her is WHY didn’t she go to a hospital?

Doesn’t line up.

See for yourselves.

Three years ago I miscarried in the second trimester of a pregnancy. It’s a painful memory but something many women have experienced.



I traveled hours to the nearest clinic, and I encountered anti-choice protesters. Thankfully I got the care I needed that day. — Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (@RepMGP) January 22, 2023

Again, why would she travel several hours to a clinic instead of going to a hospital?

I had been told without an immediate abortion, or dilation and evacuation, that my life was at risk. That I could die, or not be able to have children in the future.



I got the care I needed, and now I'm the mother of my 17 month old son. — Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (@RepMGP) January 22, 2023

Even more of a reason she should have gone to the hospital and not an abortion clinic.

What. The. Hell?

On what would’ve been #RoeVWade’s 50th anniversary, I’m thinking of the millions of Americans with stories like mine who are forced to go without access to safe reproductive care.



I won't stop fighting to restore this fundamental right and defend reproductive freedom for all. — Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (@RepMGP) January 22, 2023

Using a miscarriage to commemorate Roe. Give us a freakin’ break.

Freedom for all … just not the unborn.

These people.

I'm sorry for your loss, which is what it was. You did not have an unwanted baby killed through abortion. You lost a wanted baby through a natural process. Please don't conflate abortion and miscarriage. They are not the same things. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) January 25, 2023

Yeah, there’s that little nugget as well. Abortion is very different from miscarrying.

We know, Democrats like to conflate the two so they can pretend abortion is LIFE-SAVING CARE or something else awful and untrue.

Quit telling lies lady. The town you are from in WA is a mere 23 miles from Portland, OR. Also, there are no less than 15 women's clinics/health facilities within a half hour drive of your registered hometown of Washougal,WA. — mardi Gras (@justthatG_uy) January 25, 2023

Ahem.

Questionable, eh?

Serious question…why would you not just have gone to a hospital or medical center that was closer? They deal w miscarriages on a daily basis and the treatment you received would have been rendered in the same manner. — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) January 25, 2023

Why did you travel "hours" to an abortion clinic when you should have gone to a hospital instead? — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) January 25, 2023

No one goes to a clinic for miscarriage. You could have just gone to the hospital.

Please stop LYING about these issues. It’s insulting to those of us who actually went through this. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) January 25, 2023

What she said.

Miscarriage is not abortion. — Elisabeth (@grizzlymamabear) January 26, 2023

You are lying. You could have went to the clisest ER and recieved treatment for your miscarriage. PS, it's not an abortion when you recieve a D&C for a miscarriage. — Comrade Bot (@xxdspence49) January 26, 2023

Any hospital could have taken care of you if you in fact miscarried. Your story doesn't add up. — Robbies Music (@MusicRobbies) January 25, 2023

I miscarried late first trimester. Our local Catholic hospital performed a D & C. Their care was immediate and compassionate. — NDencodarlin (@dencodarlin01) January 25, 2023

I call horse hockey. You’re from a strong Democratic state with Inslee, who supports women’s rights. 🙄 — ✈️ Heather ✈️ (@wing_walker747) January 25, 2023

We call horse hockey as well, which is a far nicer way of saying horse sh*t.

Heh.

I call horse hockey. You’re from a strong Democratic state with Inslee, who supports women’s rights. 🙄 — ✈️ Heather ✈️ (@wing_walker747) January 25, 2023

You lived hours from the nearest medical facility?

Why were protesters at a hospital? — Edmond Dantes (@justagu71135181) January 22, 2023

Protestors at a hospital? — ☘️Tabatha- SSG Ginger (ret) 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪 (@Winning4Him) January 25, 2023

When I miscarried I called my OB and went to the ER. Like a sane person — New Year Same Tabby (@robo_tabby) January 25, 2023

Or like a person who doesn’t want to make something up to make a point politically.

AKA sane person.

Yup.

***

Related:

Newsweek pushes Rebekah Jones’ lie about Matt Gaetz and the dragging that came next will CRACK you up

Conservatives ‘crashing’ Lefty heavy-hitter/influencer Twitter Space the BEST space of all time and LOL

Dom Lucre TRICKS Dems/Lefties into reading about and SHARING their racist history in BRUTAL thread

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership