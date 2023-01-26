A Twitter Space with the Krassensteins, Rebekah Jones, Eugene Wu, and other Lefty influencers? Now, this is a space worth listening to …

Because you KNOW it’s going to accidentally be hilarious.

And yeah, it was.

It all started here:

On Wednesday at 8PM ET we will be holding a Twitter space to discuss the latest Oath Keepers convictions for Seditious Conspiracy as well as Trump vs. DeSantis, Twitter under Elon Musk, and more. Be sure to set your reminder below! It's going to be fun. https://t.co/PXuTJ17v6i — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) January 23, 2023

It was fun, just not for the participants. From Eugene Wu dropping out over and over again to Rebekah Jones being unable to figure out how the spaces work, all while Conservatives joined to point and laugh, it was a BLAST.

Best space ever.

HA!

This is the greatest Space ever. 30 minutes of Rebekah Jones not knowing how to talk in a Space.https://t.co/2VlzIjxx6E — this Max guy (@MaxNordau) January 26, 2023

We hee-hawed.

Granted, we laugh easy but still.

The highlight of the greatest Twitter Space of all time. RT IF YOU AGREE!!! pic.twitter.com/kOBTPwjwJd — this Max guy (@MaxNordau) January 26, 2023

GREATEST OF ALL TIIIIIME!

Damin Toell, a Twitchy favorite, had the best play-by-play though. This is great:

Guess not.

12 minutes in and they’re just stalling because Rebekah Jones can’t figure it out. JoJoFromJerz can’t make it. Mueller She Wrote busy with a flight (I assume flying around the world looking for her missing cat). — Damin Toell (@damintoell) January 26, 2023

Flying around the world looking for her missing cat, making seriously hot legal takes about Biden’s documents. Yup.

Eugene Gu lost his speaker status mid-sentence. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) January 26, 2023

*snort*

Now Brian Krassenstein keeps disappearing from the Space — Damin Toell (@damintoell) January 26, 2023

They ended the Space and will start a new one lol — Damin Toell (@damintoell) January 26, 2023

HA HA HA HA

Keep going.

New Space started. Now I’m not pre-banned lol — Damin Toell (@damintoell) January 26, 2023

Atta boy!

Got in before they banned me, I'm still there haha https://t.co/NEu0HBBDKO — Damin Toell (@damintoell) January 26, 2023

Eugene Gu disappeared again mid-sentence. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) January 26, 2023

No big loss.

26 minutes in. Nothing has happened. Eugene Gu keeps trying to say how much likes the Krassensteins but he disappears in the middle of saying it each time. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) January 26, 2023

HAAAAAAAA

They're starting a third Space. Rebekah Jones has still never spoken. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) January 26, 2023

Maybe third time was the charm?

New Space has been dead silent for 3 minutes. I requested to speak. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) January 26, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

They kicked me out. Rebekah can finally speak, but Eugene Gu just dropped from the Space in the middle of sentence again. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) January 26, 2023

Dying.

Rebekah lost her speaker status. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) January 26, 2023

In more ways than one.

Eugene cut out mid-sentence for a fourth time. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) January 26, 2023

They're gonna start a 4th Space — Damin Toell (@damintoell) January 26, 2023

A. Fourth. Space.

Fourth Space started. 39 minutes in from the 8 o'clock start and there really hasn't been a coherent thought expressed yet besides complaining about Twitter Spaces. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) January 26, 2023

Hey, at least this one didn’t go off the air, right?

What a bunch of buzzkills.

Rebekah Jones just mentioned that she was the Forbes Tech Person of the Year because, of course — Damin Toell (@damintoell) January 26, 2023

Say what?

"Eugene, why don't you introduce yourself?" "…….." — Damin Toell (@damintoell) January 26, 2023

And now we’re dead.

Rebekah Jones started to break some big Matt Gaetz news and then dropped out mid-sentence. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) January 26, 2023

We’re assuming her big Matt Gaetz news is a gross smear about the representative having a relationship with a male staffer that we will write about here shortly.

Brian Krassenstein cancelling the Space, offering to do a video interview with Jones instead. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) January 26, 2023

What a hot mess.

Jones speaking at rapid fire pace to get her Gaetz info in before Brian cancels it but dropped out after like 15 words. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) January 26, 2023

She’s ridiculous.

Dr. Jeffrey Guterman started talking and dropped out mid-sentence. Eugene Gu dropped out mid-sentence for at least a 5th time right after. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) January 26, 2023

Space officially over. Final words were "blame Elon." — Damin Toell (@damintoell) January 26, 2023

Blame Elon.

WOOF.

Brian, did you set Eugene Gu as a cohost on the Space? He blocks so many people (including me even though I never interacted with him) that it could be the reason people get banned/kicked. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) January 26, 2023

Look at Damin, trying to be so helpful and stuff.

And LOL.

All in one.

Leave it to Lefty hard-hitters like Rebekah Jones and the Krassensteins.

*snort*

***

Related:

Dom Lucre TRICKS Dems/Lefties into reading about and SHARING their racist history in BRUTAL thread

Bernie Sanders supporting DOCTOR hits a whole new LOW openly mocking the vaccine-injured

Just when we think Robert Reich CAN’T out-stupid himself he proves us wrong with 1 doozy of a tweet

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership