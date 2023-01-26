A Twitter Space with the Krassensteins, Rebekah Jones, Eugene Wu, and other Lefty influencers? Now, this is a space worth listening to …

Because you KNOW it’s going to accidentally be hilarious.

And yeah, it was.

It all started here:

It was fun, just not for the participants. From Eugene Wu dropping out over and over again to Rebekah Jones being unable to figure out how the spaces work, all while Conservatives joined to point and laugh, it was a BLAST.

Best space ever.

HA!

We hee-hawed.

Granted, we laugh easy but still.

GREATEST OF ALL TIIIIIME!

Damin Toell, a Twitchy favorite, had the best play-by-play though. This is great:

Guess not.

Flying around the world looking for her missing cat, making seriously hot legal takes about Biden’s documents. Yup.

*snort*

Trending

HA HA HA HA

Keep going.

Atta boy!

No big loss.

HAAAAAAAA

Maybe third time was the charm?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Dying.

In more ways than one.

A. Fourth. Space.

Hey, at least this one didn’t go off the air, right?

What a bunch of buzzkills.

Say what?

And now we’re dead.

We’re assuming her big Matt Gaetz news is a gross smear about the representative having a relationship with a male staffer that we will write about here shortly.

What a hot mess.

She’s ridiculous.

Blame Elon.

WOOF.

Look at Damin, trying to be so helpful and stuff.

And LOL.

All in one.

Leave it to Lefty hard-hitters like Rebekah Jones and the Krassensteins.

*snort*

***

Related:

Dom Lucre TRICKS Dems/Lefties into reading about and SHARING their racist history in BRUTAL thread

Bernie Sanders supporting DOCTOR hits a whole new LOW openly mocking the vaccine-injured

Just when we think Robert Reich CAN’T out-stupid himself he proves us wrong with 1 doozy of a tweet

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Damin ToellEugene WuKrassensteinMax NordauRebekah JonesTwitter Spaces