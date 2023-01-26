Now, you’d think an outlet like Newsweek would at least make sure there is some PROOF before pushing a story like this about Matt Gaetz, especially since it came from uber-troll and infamous liar, Rebekah Jones. We can only assume this was the BIG NEWS Rebekah was trying to push in that failed yet hilarious Twitter Space that kept going wrong last night.

Did Matt Gaetz have an affair with male staffer? What we know https://t.co/JFIGgB9G4R pic.twitter.com/9HOY1hfsvn — Newsweek (@Newsweek) January 26, 2023

Rebekah Jones is their source. Rebekah. Jones. REALLY? HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

From Newsweek:

Matt Gaetz’s office has branded an allegation that he is having an affair with a member of his staff as “totally false and libelous.” The allegation—presented without evidence by Rebekah Jones, the Democrat candidate House Republican Gaetz defeated in November 2022 to secure re-election—has gone viral on social media, receiving more than 6.5 million views on Twitter alone. On Tuesday Jones tweeted: “Matt Gaetz is believed to be having an affair with his press secretary, Joel Valdez, according to three independent sources.

Woof, she better hope she has real proof because otherwise, this won’t end well for her OR Newsweek, like at all.

Rebekah Jones and her three sources: pic.twitter.com/WY5aDOM0d4 — this Max guy (@MaxNordau) January 26, 2023

This is so embarrassing for @JBickertonUK 🤦🏻‍♀️😆 — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) January 26, 2023

It’s embarrassing for everyone involved.

Especially when the second paragraph in says the allegation was presented WITHOUT EVIDENCE. That means you DO NOT COVER IT, Newsweek.

Note: Some people believe that Newsweek was skeptical of Jones:

Hey @PolitiBunny – the article was actually skeptical of Jones' claims and included a pretty solid response by Gaetz's office. — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) January 26, 2023

But again, why cover it at all?

If you're scoring at home, I've highlighted the point at which one can stop reading pic.twitter.com/QDwDFLHk6d — Kieran 'Driveby' Eleison (@KieranEleison) January 26, 2023

Seriously, how damn dumb do you have to be?

WTF is wrong with you? — JD (@m5drummer) January 26, 2023

OMG I totally forgot about Jones's claim that SHE was going to be suing Matt Gaetz for libel and defamation. Brian/Ed, can you please ask her about that? Because given her behavior over the last 2 weeks, it might be the other way around… pic.twitter.com/mWgHFkFIL8 — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) January 26, 2023

Nuttier than a squirrel’s BM.

@Newsweek telling the National Enquirer to “HOLD MY BEER!” — MIKEYPOX 🙈🙉🙊🇺🇸 (@mmercer01) January 26, 2023

Her FL probation was 24 months, which ended 2 days after the November election, but I'm not sure where her Louisiana stalking case stands.@MaxNordau probably has an idea. He's the Bunny Boiler tracker that help keep the info out to the public. pic.twitter.com/wE0vP2V9lO — 🐝Snarky FemVet🐝 Biden Stole Classified Docs (@fem_mil) January 26, 2023

Rebekah Jones is the source. Lol ok. — KetoMandy (@keto_mandy) January 26, 2023

