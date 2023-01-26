Now, you’d think an outlet like Newsweek would at least make sure there is some PROOF before pushing a story like this about Matt Gaetz, especially since it came from uber-troll and infamous liar, Rebekah Jones. We can only assume this was the BIG NEWS Rebekah was trying to push in that failed yet hilarious Twitter Space that kept going wrong last night.

But instead, here we are.

Yeah, this ain’t pretty, folks:

Rebekah Jones is their source. Rebekah. Jones. REALLY? HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

From Newsweek:

Matt Gaetz’s office has branded an allegation that he is having an affair with a member of his staff as “totally false and libelous.”

The allegation—presented without evidence by Rebekah Jones, the Democrat candidate House Republican Gaetz defeated in November 2022 to secure re-election—has gone viral on social media, receiving more than 6.5 million views on Twitter alone.

On Tuesday Jones tweeted: “Matt Gaetz is believed to be having an affair with his press secretary, Joel Valdez, according to three independent sources.

Woof, she better hope she has real proof because otherwise, this won’t end well for her OR Newsweek, like at all.

Probably true.

It’s embarrassing for everyone involved.

Especially when the second paragraph in says the allegation was presented WITHOUT EVIDENCE. That means you DO NOT COVER IT, Newsweek.

Note: Some people believe that Newsweek was skeptical of Jones:

But again, why cover it at all?

The dragging …

Seriously, how damn dumb do you have to be?

You know what, don’t answer that.

How long ya’ got?

Nuttier than a squirrel’s BM.

Good times.

Seriously.

We laughed out loud.

***

***

