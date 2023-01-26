Ever since Roe was overturned (we so love writing those words), we have watched as pro-aborts, media, Democrats, the Left (etc) lied over and over again about how this decision will LITERALLY KILL WOMEN because of ectopic pregnancies and women being kept like CATTLE in evil red states.

DA DA DAAAA!

Yeah, they’re disgusting, gross lies but what else would we expect from a bunch of people who would exploit miscarriages to push abortion?

PoliMath, a longtime Twitchy favorite and one smart cat, shared this very powerful and sad thread about his friend that debunks these nasty lies about red states.

Lying about ectopic pregnancies in red states to push for abortion … the Left is classy AF.

Keep going.

Sounds like a lot of lying …

You’re probably as shocked as we are.

Read that again.

… women died because the Left convinced some very stupid doctors that they weren’t allowed to treat ectopic pregnancies.

THINK about how evil that really is. No words.

Then they all disappeared.

Probably has nothing to do with using this narrative as a convenient platform for Democrats to run on.

Nope.

Every death is a victory to them.

He’s right, there will never ben any apologies.

Nobody will be held accountable for any of this.

And they certainly won’t read this thread … although it would do a lot of good for many, many people.

They lie.

Short. Simple. Accurate.

Scary but true.

***

***

