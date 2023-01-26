Ever since Roe was overturned (we so love writing those words), we have watched as pro-aborts, media, Democrats, the Left (etc) lied over and over again about how this decision will LITERALLY KILL WOMEN because of ectopic pregnancies and women being kept like CATTLE in evil red states.

DA DA DAAAA!

Yeah, they’re disgusting, gross lies but what else would we expect from a bunch of people who would exploit miscarriages to push abortion?

PoliMath, a longtime Twitchy favorite and one smart cat, shared this very powerful and sad thread about his friend that debunks these nasty lies about red states.

A friend just had to deal with the grief of an ectopic pregnancy She did this in a deep red state and had no issues or problems with her doctors I'm not tagging her in this b/c I don't want her dragged into any bullshit But let's remember the lies the left told us about this — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 26, 2023

Lying about ectopic pregnancies in red states to push for abortion … the Left is classy AF.

Keep going.

The media told us that the abortion bans would stop doctors from caring for ectopic pregnancies They lied to you Everyone who pretended this was real was lying to you Everyone who stayed silent was lying by omissionhttps://t.co/VPPmbeolYf — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 26, 2023

Sounds like a lot of lying …

You’re probably as shocked as we are.

For weeks after the Dobbs decision, hospital administrators tried to terrify their patients with lies There is not a doubt in my mind that women died b/c the left convinced some very stupid doctors that they weren't allowed to treat ectopic pregnancieshttps://t.co/u1XIqZA8dh — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 26, 2023

Read that again.

… women died because the Left convinced some very stupid doctors that they weren’t allowed to treat ectopic pregnancies.

THINK about how evil that really is. No words.

There were reports in every major newspaper about women denied treatment for ectopic pregnancies after Dobbs For 4 weeks Then they all disappeared B/c the doctors claimed they couldn't treat b/c they read the news and believed it their own hospitals had to set them straight — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 26, 2023

Then they all disappeared.

Probably has nothing to do with using this narrative as a convenient platform for Democrats to run on.

Nope.

The left lied to you The media lied to you Highly educated doctors with decades of experience believed them and claimed they couldn't treat patients Without a doubt, women died b/c they lied about this Every death is a victory to them. They cheer that death. — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 26, 2023

Every death is a victory to them.

Everyone who repeated this lie has claim to the responsibility for these deaths. They are culpable. They may find some penance in admitting that they participated in this vicious cruelty, this obvious lie, this horrific, politically-driven falsehood. — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 26, 2023

There will never be any apologies Not one person you know on the left will ever admit they were wrong B/c they won't read this. They participated in the panic last year but they won't ever admit that they got it entirely wrong The sin of pride is too much for most people — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 26, 2023

He’s right, there will never ben any apologies.

Nobody will be held accountable for any of this.

And they certainly won’t read this thread … although it would do a lot of good for many, many people.

The only take-away is for us to remember that they lie That is what they do. They lie and lie and lie and hope they can convince the powerful of their lies. They hope the doctors let women die so they can use the dead women in their articles about how bad things are. — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 26, 2023

They lie.

Short. Simple. Accurate.

The will literally kill people if it results in good press for their side. Remember that b/c it's not a hypothetical. It's a thing they have done. They have killed people for good press. — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 26, 2023

Scary but true.

