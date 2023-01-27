Dom Lucre has figured out a way to get the Left to share threads taking THEMSELVES apart. We covered his thread on the KKK and slavery yesterday and today we’re covering this gem on gun control.

Again, with the bait (if you will):

THREAD: Why every American should support banning Guns and the NRA: — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 26, 2023

How many Lefty gun-grabbers do you think retweeted this without bothering to look at what the thread actually says?

Take a look:

Importance of Location:

• Mass shooters select areas where victims are unable to protect themselves. Since at least 1950, more than 98% of large public shootings in the U.S. have happened in "gun-free zones," areas where ordinary people are not permitted to protect themselves. pic.twitter.com/w04pspXq4S — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 26, 2023

Aww yes, gun grabbers love their gun-free zones because you know, criminals will always do what a sign tells them to.

International Failure and Motive: • All of Europe's and Canada's major public shootings have happened in gun-free zones. • In 2016 a young ISIS sympathizer planned a shooting at one of the largest churches in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/TQrs9QyG8Y — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 26, 2023

• "It's simple, and a lot of people go there," he said, according to an FBI wiretap. Furthermore, firearms are not permitted in church. It would also create headlines." • Fortunately, the ISIS sympathizer turned out to be a would-be shooter. pic.twitter.com/g0VoH2lc1f — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 26, 2023

It’s simple and a lot of people go there.

A NRA Ban Would Hurt Diversity in The U.S: • Gun owners now represent an increasingly diverse part of society. • In the recent year, organizations like as the National African-American Gun Association, the LGBTQ+ group Armed Equality, and the Well-Armed Woman have grown. pic.twitter.com/9qkIFDzlQE — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 26, 2023

But we’ve been told it’s only evil straight white men who want guns.

Could that be a lie?!

GASP!

• In an era when many people are questioning the role of law enforcement in their everyday lives, it makes sense for more individuals to assume personal responsibility for their own, their families, and their homes' protection. pic.twitter.com/CeKZc0aCwS — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 26, 2023

Yes, yes it does.

He continued:

The NRA Protected Blacks From The KKK: • Following the firebombing of his home in 1956, Dr. Martin Luther King, who was also a Christian pastor, requested for a firearms permit, but Alabama authorities denied him. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize a decade later. pic.twitter.com/LIQ7koLMAZ — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 26, 2023

• The NRA rejected these discretionary gun permit restrictions and went on to give NRA charters to blacks seeking to protect themselves against Klan violence, including civil rights hero Robert F. Williams. pic.twitter.com/scgFom0Wnv — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 26, 2023

Evil NRA. Pshaw.

• Williams, a WW2 Marine vet, returned to Monroe N.C., to find the Klan on the rise, beating, lynching, and killing blacks at whim. For fear of Klan retaliation, no one would join the NAACP. Williams was elected president his local chapter, which grew from 6 members to over 200. pic.twitter.com/QGqHhpIK6i — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 26, 2023

• But it wasn't until he received a charter from the NRA in 1957 and created the Black Armed Guard that the Klan had their comeuppance in Monroe. • Williams' repeated repelling of deadly Klan assaults is detailed in his moving book, "Negroes With Guns." pic.twitter.com/q8lWxCCF54 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 26, 2023

Again, we’ve been told by the Left that if Black Americans were armed evil white people on the right wouldn’t want guns to be a right anymore.

Could they be lying?!

Yes, yes we are being facetious.

• The NRA's historic heritage of combating the Klan has been erased by those who were involved with the KKK, Jim Crow, and racial terror, namely the Democrats. Now when did Directors that are on the Board of the NRA switch parties? pic.twitter.com/dyAbUua2Gz — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 26, 2023

They didn’t.

The success of Gun-Free Zones • Over 90% of public mass shootings occur in "gun-free zones," where individuals are not allowed to carry guns. • People who have done nothing wrong and merely want to defend themselves would become criminals if such guns were prohibited. pic.twitter.com/GD5LTnMlqJ — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 26, 2023

• Greater regulation will disempower underprivileged people that face very serious violent threats. • A total ban on "assault weapons" will save relatively few lives: What happens if this ninja keep his gun and you don't? pic.twitter.com/n5TcC5Bjlr — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 26, 2023

Read that again.

Greater regulations will disempower underprivileged people that face very serious violent threats.

Banning Assault Rifles Won't Help: • The average age of mass shooters is 34, implying that raising the minimum age for obtaining weapons will not target the primary perpetrators of large public shootings. • Few mass shooters have used “high-capacity magazines,” pic.twitter.com/ufS2Jbvy1a — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 26, 2023

• There is no evidence that the lethality of their attacks would have been affected by delays of 2 to 4 seconds to switch magazines. Some of the largest mass shootings in U.S. history were with “low-capacity weapons." pic.twitter.com/b6rOsHfool — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 26, 2023

It’s easier for gun grabbers to vilify guns that go pew pew pew a lot faster or something.

• The Virginia Tech gunman used two pistols, one with a 10-round magazine and the other with a 15-round magazine, to murder 32 people and wound 17. He only had 19 additional magazines. pic.twitter.com/JCWmyCCr3w — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 26, 2023

Odd how this gunman rarely comes up.

• A guy with two 9mm pistols, capable of max magazines of 15 and 17 rounds, murdered 23 people and wounded another 20 in a Killeen, TX, cafe. • A mentally ill guy with 2 pistols and murdered 21 and wounded 19 at a San Ysidro McDonald's. The pistols used 13- and 20-round mags. pic.twitter.com/Dv7OF3RgeQ — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 26, 2023

• Why do Democrats ignore the person behind the gun? According to one study, 60 percent of mass public shooters had been diagnosed with a mental disorder or had demonstrated signs of serious mental illness prior to the attack. pic.twitter.com/H6bpkCQfSb — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 26, 2023

The ignore the person behind the gun because it’s far easier (more lucrative, more votes) for them to run on GUNS.

• A large body of research shows a statistical link between mass public killings and serious untreated psychiatric illness. The most commonly diagnosed illnesses among mass public shooters are paranoid schizophrenia and severe depression. pic.twitter.com/3Dse9wGRPN — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 26, 2023

But guns, dude.

People Will Still Muder Without Guns: • Prior to the 2016 Orlando nightclub massacre, the worst assault on the LGBT community in America happened in 1973, when an arsonist murdered 32 people and wounded 15 more at New Orleans' Upstairs Lounge. pic.twitter.com/eM4jNOkFUX — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 26, 2023

Shhhh. We’re not supposed to talk about that.

• In 1987, a disgruntled former airline employee kidnapped and purposely crashed a passenger airliner, killing 43 people. • In 1990, an enraged ex-lover set fire to the Happy Land social club where his ex-girlfriend worked, killing 87 people. pic.twitter.com/tylfx7eUl3 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 26, 2023

Awful.

• A truck bomb parked outside the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, killed 168 people and wounded over 600 more in 1995. • In 2021 a Darrell Brooks drove a SUV through the annual Christmas parade in Waukesha, killing 6people and injuring 62 others pic.twitter.com/Jh3JEye5Wa — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 26, 2023

Sorry but we were told his SUV did it … ahem.

Removing Guns Increase Terrorism: • In other countries, bombings, mass stabbings, and automobile assaults routinely kill more people than even the bloodiest mass shootings in the United States. Take a look at the following: pic.twitter.com/BtGTYw6rnC — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 26, 2023

• Spain (2004) — Bombing: 192 deaths, 2,050 injuries. • Great Britain (2005) — Bombing: 52 deaths, 784 injuries. • Japan (2008) — Car ramming and stabbing: seven deaths, 10 injuries. • China (2010) — Shovel-loader: 11 deaths, 30 injuries. pic.twitter.com/J7vIn4l2Fx — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 26, 2023

• The reason America is labeled the safest developed country from terrorist attacks is that our enemies know there are millions of gun-toting patriots that can and will lay them down if they breach our land. If we ban our guns they have no reason not to come. pic.twitter.com/mhd5SRNEPQ — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 26, 2023

The bad guys are far more likely to hesitate when they’re not sure how many good guys have guns and how many guns those good guys have.

Brilliant.

Told ya’.

***

Related:

WHOA! Biden actually gets something RIGHT – too bad (for him) it’s a serious dig at Obama (watch)

Chuck Schumer’s straight-up LIE about the ‘radical’ GOP so obnoxious even Elon Musk chimed in

Dom Lucre TRICKS Dems/Lefties into reading about and SHARING their racist history in BRUTAL thread

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership