This really should be some sort of breaking news since it’s so rare Biden is honest about anything or actually gets something right. Granted, the Botox-filled puppet probably didn’t mean to say this, or had no clue WTF he was saying but here we are.

Biden wants us all to know that no president added more to the debt in four years than Obama.

He was, ‘his president’.

Watch:

Biden: "No president added more to the debt in four years than my president." pic.twitter.com/YbuXE7nJlK — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 26, 2023

Look at Biden, actually being honest. HA.

If only he’d done it on purpose and actually cared about the debt.

Amazing. Just when you think he's going to salvage it he makes it worse. — James Flood III (@jamesfloodiii) January 26, 2023

We never expect him to salvage anything.

It’s better that way.

Is he talking about Obama or Kamala? 🤔 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) January 26, 2023

Whoa.

We assumed Obama but now we’re not so sure.

Heh.

First honest thing he’s said in years. — Steve Tefft🇺🇸 (@stevetefft) January 26, 2023

"I misspoke," the slogan of the Joe Biden presidency in a nutshell. — Calvin╭ರ_⊙ (@TisMoreorLess) January 26, 2023

Oops, he told the truth.

His bad.

He's referring to Obama, his president. — James III ✝️🇺🇸 (@goldengatewill) January 27, 2023

He finally tells the truth! — Jill Susan (@JillSusan88) January 26, 2023

Finally!

Told the truth by accident — Revisionist History (@Mast3rmo) January 26, 2023

When you spend that much time lying eventually some truth has to slip out.

***

***

