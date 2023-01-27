This really should be some sort of breaking news since it’s so rare Biden is honest about anything or actually gets something right. Granted, the Botox-filled puppet probably didn’t mean to say this, or had no clue WTF he was saying but here we are.

Biden wants us all to know that no president added more to the debt in four years than Obama.

He was, ‘his president’.

Watch:

Look at Biden, actually being honest. HA.

If only he’d done it on purpose and actually cared about the debt.

We never expect him to salvage anything.

It’s better that way.

Whoa.

We assumed Obama but now we’re not so sure.

Heh.

Oops, he told the truth.

His bad.

Finally!

When you spend that much time lying eventually some truth has to slip out.

***

***

