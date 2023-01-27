It’s hard for us to believe that there is anyone out there who really takes Adam Schiff seriously or thinks he’s a good legislator. Oh, we get it, plenty of maroons in California keep voting for this guy (clearly) but we have to assume they are either really really really uninformed or perhaps at some point suffered some sort of brain injury or ate a bunch of paint chips.

Ahem.

Watching him get all tough about bullies KNOWING he’s one of the biggest bullies on the planet …

Let’s be clear: I don’t back down from bullies. And your comments about Jamal Khashoggi — an American resident and journalist butchered by the Saudi government — were shameful and do dishonor to your former office. https://t.co/r4oPMIsqrK — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 26, 2023

Bully Schiff whining about other bullies … too funny.

And the treatment of others? Really?

C’mon, Adam. There has to be some sort of self-awareness in there, somewhere.

Enjoy the backbench, Adam. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 27, 2023

You were the bully that tried to censor people using your position of power. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 26, 2023

You don't belong anywhere near classified information. You have a history, you know. — LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) January 26, 2023

A nasty, shameful, embarrassing one at that.

Speaking of dishonor, you asked Twitter to suspend conservative accounts because you didn't like what they said; you also lied about DJT everyday, while you knew the actual truth. So many other examples exist, and you are a hypocrite of the highest order, and so much more. — Denise (@westieTX) January 27, 2023

You should seriously consider crying more. — Meara (@MillennialOther) January 26, 2023

Excellent suggestion. We have to wonder if Adam has considered crying more.

It could help.

You abused your position on the Intel Committee and lied to the American people. McCarthy was absolutely right to kick you and "Fang Fang" Swalwell off the Intel Committee. pic.twitter.com/GzNkE4eTyk — Rodger Hau 老板 🍜 (@catholiclawyer) January 26, 2023

Let’s be clear: all you have are lies. Lying is all you do. Constantly. It’s why you’re no longer on the Intel Committee. And rightly so. You’re a menace to our national security. Worse yet, you know it yet never stop lying. — Don’t Be Ignorant (@dontbei) January 26, 2023

Let's be clear – you censored people you disagree with. — Jack Lombardi II (@JackLombardi) January 27, 2023

Let’s be clear, we will never let Schiff for Brains forget who he is and what he’s done. If only the good people of California would figure it out and send him packing.

