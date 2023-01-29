Gosh, maybe it’s just us but it looks like J.K. Rowling isn’t the LEAST bit worried about trans-activists no longer admiring her. Heh.

Ok, so it’s clearly NOT just because our favorite warrior for women’s rights (actual rights, not the make-believer rights the Left keeps making up) J.K. Rowling was quite direct in explaining how little she cares about losing their admiration. You can tell she writes for a living, seriously.

Look at this masterpiece.

Coincidentally, this editor has a similar box.

Just sayin’.

It has been interesting to watch the reaction to Rowling adamantly defending women – in the beginning, we’d just see a lot of anime characters screeching at her that she was a bigot. Now though, we’re seeing women who are survivors speaking up …

For example:

As a teen living with my abuser, HP gave me hope for a brighter future & to hold onto love no matter what.

Now I see you campaigning for truth, justice & women's safety despite so much hatred, and I'm inspired by you today just as I was by Harry all those years ago.

Don't stop💜 — Elle Jane (@EleanorMasters9) January 28, 2023

She breaks our hearts.

Rowling responded.

I'll never stop, not with wonderful women like you beside me. ❤️ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 28, 2023

There are so many more …

I didn’t think it was possible but seeing all of your tweets on this recent matter has seen my admiration for you grow exponentially. Please keep fighting for the safety of us women, it means a great deal to know we’re on the same side. Sending you so much love ❤️ — Nicola ミ☆ (@Nicola__Pope) January 28, 2023

As a child, I found refuge and solace in your books and the movies that came out. They made me feel safe, alive, seen, and loved. I felt anything was possible. And I’ve taken that with me until this day. You opened my mind, when all others tried to close me up. — Hermoine Granger Assistant: Deatheater Fighter (@BobSagita418) January 28, 2023

And then those who raised their kiddos with her books:

I found your work when I was pregnant with my 1st child (now 20) and have read it aloud to 5 children since. Now I find inspiration in your tireless defense of women and your attitude toward critics. — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) January 28, 2023

Nice right?

Oh, don’t worry, this is still Twitter and there are plenty of crazies out there trying to bust on her:

Conflating all members of a minority with criminals. There's a word for that. Bigotry. It's not opposing rapists that disgusts me – I too think they're vile. No, calling an entire minority rapists Just For Existing disgusts me (plus the other bigotries she exhibits). https://t.co/mSgcWIz1I0 — C M: Not gonna buy a tick 🦈🦖🏳️‍🌈 (@phoenix__7_9) January 29, 2023

Pretty sure that’s not what she said at all … project much?

the funniest part about the JK Rowling Arc is her not realizing how she alienated her actual consumer base of YA readers and people who grew up on her books, in favor of culture war junkies who only like her bigotry and will likely never give her a dollar https://t.co/xUKdlmhdW7 — Teridax (@Teridax) January 29, 2023

Huh?

There's no morally right way to consume and support any new Harry Potter-products. If you're buying the new Harry Potter-thing, you're really supporting hate speech against the transgender community. No buts, no excuses. Simple as that. https://t.co/c907QKF9fX — Nirbion (@Nirbion) January 28, 2023

Cartoons. Puppets. Logos.

How will J.K. ever manage without their admiration?

Oh, that’s right, she doesn’t care.

***

