The Tyre Nichols video is just awful. No words.

Full transparency, this editor has tried to watch multiple times and can never quite make it all the way through. This was not policing, this was not justice … this was also NOT white supremacy. C’mon with that crap, really? Blaming ‘systemic racism’ takes the ownness off of these officers and why in the WORLD would anyone want to do that?

Hold them accountable.

Dan Bongino actually said it far better – watch:

I’ve said publicly before that I’m eternally grateful to @dbongino for everything he’s done for @JustJLTY, @RealKiraDavis & by extension, our network @FCBPodcasts. But this…this is further proof of why I respect this man. Honesty. CONSISTENCY. pic.twitter.com/ZZruFw6sSd — Darvio Morrow (@DTheKingpin) January 29, 2023

It’s our job to defend everybody’s God-given rights …

Absolutely.

But most importantly, their right to live.

Any one of the five could have stopped this at any time. A charge in the 2nd degree is an insult to every citizen who has, will, or may interact with police in the future. — Thomas Gaume (@tgaume) January 29, 2023

Thomas brings up a good point – any one of the five could have stopped this at any time.

They did not.

Exactly! I’ve never been pulled out of my car at gun point for reckless driving! — Anthony Sionni (@AnthonySionni) January 29, 2023

Nope.

I agree. @dbongino is the reason I started to wake up and realize what’s really going on in America. He’s honest and real. You have to respect that. — J-Will (@willienevada) January 29, 2023

There are good cops and there are bad cops just like any other profession. Hopefully, Justice will be served and those individuals will be held accountable. — Leighton Rhodes (@LeightonRhodez) January 29, 2023

This was the most disgusting abuse of power I have seen in a long time. These were criminal murderous thugs operating under the color of law. They should face double the penalty of the average person for the betrayal of the public's trust. — Dawn (@FiniffDawn) January 29, 2023

This was not protecting and serving.

And yes, it was a betrayal of the public’s trust.

***

***

