Man oh man, Democrats sure get whiny when Republicans do the same sort of things to them that they’ve been doing to Republicans all along. Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell, and Ilhan Omar have done nothing but b**ch and moan for days since getting kicked off their committees.

They even went on CNN this morning to cry more about it because who knows, maybe if they cry more it will help.

Heh.

And while all three were embarrassing, Dana Bash actually pushed Adam Schiff about being a liar, especially after he TRIPLED DOWN on Russian collusion.

Watch.

Democrat Adam Schiff triples down on the Russian collusion hoax. pic.twitter.com/T4HmvT1QVe — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 29, 2023

And watch again.

"Ahead of the first Trump impeachment, you said the committee had not spoken to a whistleblower. In fact, that turned out not to be true." ADAM SCHIFF: "I should've been more clear." pic.twitter.com/6qZsQbTwdE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 29, 2023

He should’ve been more clear.

Dude, you lied.

You were caught.

We all know it.

And that’s why you were kicked off your committee, you can’t be trusted.

Oh, and speaking of not being trusted, Ilhan Omar tried to pretend she didn’t know she was saying anti-Semitic things.

No, really.

Watch:

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar says she was "not aware that the word 'hypnotized' was a trope" and "wasn't aware of the fact that there are tropes about Jews and money." pic.twitter.com/MgmdBOvPCN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 29, 2023

Woof.

Eric Swalwell was also on and he just always looks … confused. Or like he needs to break wind.

*snort*

Democrat Eric Swalwell says he did not compromise national security through his past relationship with a Chinese spy. pic.twitter.com/CvTVzsdtbi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 29, 2023

We’re not sure who’s more pathetic, Schiff, Swalwell, or Omar. Heck, why not ALL THREE?

And honestly, when you’ve lost CNN?

Move along, little Democrats.

***

***

