Yeah … we got nothin’.

It’s rare that any of us here at Twitchy are at a loss for words (clearly, we write a lot of them every single day) but this is, well, yeah.

Why don’t you give it a watch and decide for yourselves what the EFF this is?

Take a look:

BREAKING: Finland has introduced the world's first transgender national figure skater They fall down in the first 45 seconds and no one is allowed to act like anything at all happened pic.twitter.com/12n8ubKZ1c — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 29, 2023

Maybe this was just some sort of performance art?

Yeah?

No?

What.

The.

Hell?

There are men who are incredible figure skaters. This guy doesn’t even know how to ice skate. I’m so confused how this even happens. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 29, 2023

Did she/her injure her junk? — Tony AJB FJB Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) January 29, 2023

Meep.

wow so graceful lol — Sol🎬 (@Solmemes1) January 29, 2023

What did I just see? LOL — Nick Flor 🥋+🇺🇸 (@ProfessorF) January 29, 2023

We have NO idea.

So stunning and brave — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 29, 2023

Much stunning. Much brave.

Aren’t trans skaters also expected to be able to skate better than a three year old? — Runs With Scissors (@itssteveyall) January 29, 2023

This isn’t SNL?? — High Info Babe (@aspen_lindsay) January 29, 2023

Nah, that would mean SNL was funny again and … it’s not.

He’s definitely winning all the medals. — Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) January 29, 2023

It’s worth noting that women’s decency rules were waived for this person’s attire. — Molly 🌿 (@mollyfprince) January 29, 2023

If we needed proof that men go into women’s sports because they’re NOT GREAT at the sport here it is.

