When AOC speaks, people listen.

They then point and laugh but still … they listen.

If for no other reason than to be entertained. Seems AOC decided she needed to chime in on the Tyre Nichols situation and join in the idea that it was the system that killed this poor man, not five Black policemen. The Left will say and do anything to stick to their crap narrative.

Case in point:

The effort to separate the officers who murdered Tyre Nichols from the system of policing that produced them is palpable. Police killings in the US reached a record high in 2022. That has only been rewarded with more funding at the expense of schools, hospitals, housing, & more. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2023

Rewarded.

Fascinating wording there.

When they tried to give the IRS more money were they ‘rewarding’ them?

Tyre Nichols should be alive. Charges alone aren’t justice. Change is. At least 1,176 people were killed by law enforcement last year – a record. Billions in trainings, body cams, and reforms haven’t stopped it. In fact, it’s gotten worse. We must grow out of this cycle together — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2023

She wants to use his death to push her agenda.

You’d think she could at least give this a few more days first, right?

Michael Shellenberger was good enough to educate and fact-check the Socialist Democrat darling:

No, the data show you are dead wrong on this.https://t.co/NLR9gjVeHX — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 28, 2023

Here's the source for that figure, for anyone looking for a citation. Article from The Guardian cites data from Mapping Police Violence: https://t.co/8ALFokZshk pic.twitter.com/2Aj7lV5pYC — Jordan Liles (@jordanliles) January 28, 2023

The Guardian.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

K.

Shellenberger brought some receipts, as usual:

The rise in police killings in the U.S. along with the rise in homicides is a direct result of anti-police politicians like you who demonized the police, drove them out of their jobs, and pushed many of the best ones into more affluent and whiter neighborhoods. https://t.co/cjSiwXq4qm — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 28, 2023

I agree it's terrible that police killings reached a record high in 2022, and that 31 unarmed black men were killed by police, but over 100 times more black people were killed since George Floyd, in large measure due to the war on police. — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 28, 2023

They never want to talk about the war on police.

Wonder why?

Keep going.

"Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among the proponents of the call to defund the police… Asked, 'What does an America with defunded police look like to you?' Ocasio-Cortez responded, 'It looks like a suburb.'" That's a straight-up lie.https://t.co/MjFhpXZamW pic.twitter.com/OKVRqAPurs — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 28, 2023

Wow.

Good police officers are leaving more higher-crime cities for lower-crime cities because they are tired of being mistreated by the anti-police progressives who run them. The suburbs demand the police, they don't defund them.https://t.co/G419Lv693O — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 28, 2023

The suburbs welcome the police, they don’t attack them.

The suburbs pay the police, they don’t defund them.

Seems pretty simple.

Police killings of African Americans declined from 217 per year in the 1970s to 157 per year in the 2010s in the 58 largest US cities, thanks to abundant police officers and better training. — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 28, 2023

What is on display in Memphis is a result of the war on policing which has for nearly a decade been driving good police out of departments and depriving departments of enough people so they can provide officers with the proper training, and fire the sadists w/o fear of shortages. — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 28, 2023

… for nearly a decade been driving good police out of departments and depriving departments of enough people so they can provide officers with the proper training …

Around the U.S. right now, police departments are short of the officers they need to protect public safety — *and* human rights. A 2021 survey showed that police departments nationwide saw resignations jump by 18%—and retirements by 45%—over the previous year. Hiring declined 5%. — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 28, 2023

The Los Angeles Police Department has been losing 50 officers a month to retirement, more than the city can replace with recruits. Oakland lost about seven per month in 2021, with the number of officers sinking below the city’s legally mandated minimum. — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 28, 2023

50 a month to retirement.

Wow.

Chicago has lost more cops than it has in two decades. New Orleans is backfilling its shortfall of officers with civilians. New York is losing more police officers than it has since such figures began being recorded. Minneapolis and Baltimore have similar stories. — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 28, 2023

It’s almost as if they’re leaving and/or retiring because they’ve been vilified so progressives can support the criminal over the victim to make themselves feel like they’re promoting equity.

St. Louis—one of the most dangerous cities in America—has lost so many cops that there’s a seven-foot-tall, 10-foot-wide pile of uniforms from outgoing officers at police headquarters called “Mount Exodus.” — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 28, 2023

Wow wow.

Many officers who didn’t retire or change careers left newly hostile big cities to join forces in small, typically more affluent towns with low crime rates — exactly the communities that don’t need them. — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 28, 2023

Fascinating how pushing ‘to defund the police’ would actually hurt them.

Ahem.

In San Francisco, the police department has seen 50 officers out of a force of fewer than 2,000 take off for smaller, suburban departments. Richmond, CA started losing so many officers that those who remained were forced to work 40 to 60 hours per month overtime. — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 28, 2023

Thanks to the war on police, just 7% percent of police officers tell pollsters today they would advise their kids to go into law enforcement. Eighty-three percent of those who wouldn’t recommend it cited “lack of respect for the profession.” — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 28, 2023

Just 7%.

Nearly every city that promised to defund the police reversed course after crime surged. In the Bay Area, where SF Mayor defunded, criminal homicides increased from 295 in 2021 to 309 in 2022 — 50% higher than 2019. Oakland had 120 homicides in 2022, a 60% increase over 2019. — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 28, 2023

Crime surged. But you know, they should defund the police more and stuff.

And the share of murder victims who were black rose from 53% in 2019 to 58% in 2021. — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 28, 2023

It might have felt cool and glamourous for you to be anti-police over the last few years, but the data today prove that the war on police is directly responsible for roughly 3,000 more dead black people. — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 28, 2023

And let’s be honest, AOC really really really wants to feel cool and glamorous.

You preach black lives matter and social justice for poorer communities, but your anti-police rhetoric and policies actively undermine those ostensible goals. Be a bigger person and acknowledge you were wrong. — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 28, 2023

We’re not holding our breath for Sandy to be a bigger person.

All data and evidence herehttps://t.co/G419Lv693O — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 28, 2023

The evidence has for years been overwhelming that the anti-police movement killshttps://t.co/AytN48L5k2 — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 28, 2023

Yes, homicide is complex, and a longer discussion of it, including the central role played by the number of police officers, and their legitimacy, in the eyes of the public, is here:https://t.co/xJkiSnVOfF — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 28, 2023

TL;DR – Increasing number of police prevents homicide, violence & crime – Because: greater visibility/presence; more/better training; weeding out bad officers; more legitimacy. – Defunding, demonizing, demoralizing police = police pull back = embolden criminals = more crime — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 28, 2023

At least AOC is consistent … at being wrong.

***

