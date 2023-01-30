Adam Kinzinger is really and truly doing his best to fit in at CNN with stupid tweets and takes. Hey, this is what we’d expect from a Senior Political Analyst on that crap-hole outlet so in that regard, way to go, dude.

But in reality, this is really dumb.

Kinzinger shared what looks like a ‘hit list’ put together by the Seattle Times of people who ‘made fun’ of Paul Pelosi but if you look at their ‘crimes’, it doesn’t say that at all.

You’d think eventually Adam would get tired of stacking up the L’s and yet here we are.

Thanks Seattle Times for this list of people who made fun of Paul Pelosi. Hold them accountable: pic.twitter.com/XF4p24yX7G — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) January 27, 2023

A list of people to be held accountable …

We’re so lucky Democrats gerrymandered this guy out of his job, he has NO BUSINESS being in any sort of authority if he truly believes people should be punished for questioning a story that the media did a piss-poor job covering in the first place.

Can’t wait til they compile the list of people who doubted the C19 shot is injuring and killing people… when do we get to hold those people accountable? — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) January 28, 2023

Ouch.

That little squiggle … says so much.

Hi Adam, has your wife found your balls yet? — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) January 28, 2023

Meep.

So much meep.

But also a fair question.

Uh, I know for sure @glennbeck doesn’t belong on this list because I was on his first show after it happened and we were mocking the conspiracy theories. This, of course, makes me question the entire list. — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) January 28, 2023

Raised doubts? Every sane person had doubts, you imbecile. Facts were not disclosed. — Tom Muck (@tommuck1961) January 30, 2023

What he said.

He lost those and way more a long time ago.

Did you demand that Pelosi’s daughter be held accountable (whatever that means) when she made light of the attack on Rand Paul? No, of course you didn’t. Because everything about you is fake — especially your outrage. You ridiculous midget crybaby. pic.twitter.com/TWSdJnZKhn — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) January 28, 2023

Yeah, we’re not seeing him demand anyone else be held accountable …

Adam hates free speech. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 28, 2023

Promoting violence is never a good look. You are what’s wrong in America — LuLu (@jllgraham) January 28, 2023

You should subpoena every one of them to appear before Cong….oh wait. — jhawk4life ™ 🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇮🇪 (@jhawk4life) January 28, 2023

Oh … wait.

HA HA HA HA HA

***

