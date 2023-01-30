Once again we were lucky to come across one of John Hayward’s threads and this time he’s rallying the troops to take on the Left, particularly totalitarians. What is especially important about this thread is his addressing libertarians and small-government conservatives who may not like how we have to fight … but it has to be done.

Take a gander.

Libertarians and small-government conservatives may not like it, but the cold truth is that reforming a titanic mega-government is impossible without amassing and using State power. You have to play the game, and play to win. Your adversaries most certainly do. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 30, 2023

Your adversaries most certainly do.

Keep going.

You have to play the game at every level, too. It's important to organize at the local level and win state and county races, but that doesn't count for much in the long run if the gigantic central government is wholly run by aggressive totalitarian statists. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 30, 2023

And sadly we are definitely looking at a gigantic central government that is wholly run by aggressive totalitarian statists.

Totalitarian ideologies prosper by exploiting the natural desire of dissidents to be left alone. They don't like win-at-all-costs politics. They fear corruption. They aren't looking to impose their views on others by force. They're focused on family and individual achievement. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 30, 2023

It won’t be easy to be the totalitarians but it can be done. It MUST be done.

But totalitarians LOVE all of those things. They absolutely do want to impose their views on others by force, and they do whatever it takes to amass the government and corporate power to do so. They laugh as the desire to be left alone gives them isolated targets to pick off. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 30, 2023

They laugh as we all just want to be left alone.

When the totalitarian Left was out of power, it spent decades mocking the notion of teaching positive "values" in school or transmitting them through culture. Those who value liberty and individualism, who want to be left alone, were easily bullied into silence by these lectures. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 30, 2023

But the instant the totalitarian Left gained power, it began constructing gigantic government and corporate machines to transmit ITS values. Culture became the endless, dreary woke scolding we're accustomed to now. Private employees are force-marched into indoctrination sessions. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 30, 2023

And if you don’t share ITS values, you’re a bigot.

Or a racist.

Or a homophobe.

Or a domestic terrorist.

Or a Nazi.

Or a white nationalist.

Or a white supremacist.

See a pattern?

Clearly the Left never believed for an instant that values cannot be transmitted, or that the State should not "impose morals" on citizens. It only needed to bully ordinary people into silence for a decade or so, until it gained total control over government and capital. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 30, 2023

Bullies the lot of ’em.

Totalitarianism is a game you cannot elect not to play. You can't hide from it. You cannot impress totalitarians by showing them how YOU refuse to compromise your libertarian principles. There are no cease-fires, no safe areas, no holy ground where swords cannot be drawn. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 30, 2023

The deeper problem is that you cannot reform a titanic, aggressive, totalitarian State by simply winning elections now and then. Lord knows everyone should see that clearly by now. You have to develop the political infrastructure necessary to exploit electoral victory. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 30, 2023

That's the part of the game libertarians naturally shy away from, but if you win elections without a deep bench of dedicated, energetic, skilled professionals ready to sweep into the bureaucracy and implement your programs, you'll be easily thwarted by the permanent State. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 30, 2023

Progressives, Lefties, socialists, etc. are more than happy to do just that.

We have to beat them at their own game.

The Left has such armies constantly ready to roll, with reinforcements on standby. It has institutions, both private and funded by taxpayer dollars, that exist primarily to keep left-wing officials and bureaucrats paid and ready for the next Democrat administration. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 30, 2023

Bingo.

Of course sincere small-government conservatives recoil from such endeavors. They don't want to siphon off tax dollars to finance ideological armies and crusades. They don't dream of conquering the federal bureaucracy. That's the kind of thing they oppose on principle. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 30, 2023

Bingo again.

Most people with libertarian leanings are very leery of anything that smacks of "imposing values" on others. It's why they fell so easily into the "fiscally conservative but socially liberal" trap the Left built for them, while Lefty ran wild building his indoctrination machine. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 30, 2023

But as we've learned painfully over the course of the post-Reagan era, if you don't fight to defend and transmit your values, the totalitarians will enshrine and forcibly transmit THEIRS. The only two options in a "culture war" against totalitarians are fight and surrender. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 30, 2023

If you don’t fight to defend your own values the totalitarians will force you to adopt theirs.

Or suffer.

That means you have to develop institutions that can protect and transmit your values – and you have to build aggressive institutions that can win, and ruthlessly USE, central political power. If you don't take and hold ground, you will be conquered, simple as that. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 30, 2023

We're far past the point where the march to totalitarian – and, increasingly, authoritarian – centralized power and national ruin can be won by playing defense. We need leaders who will pick important fights, win them, and exploit their victories with gusto. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 30, 2023

And we need generals with bureaucratic armies lined up behind them, not just a few charismatic vote-getters or skilled rhetoricians. Not people who can win arguments, but people who can win battles – and who know how to use those victories. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 30, 2023

We need warriors.

The Left realized long ago that whining about tactics is transitory. With titanic amounts of money and power at stake, what matters is the victory. That money can be spent to change people's lives, to hire more bureaucrats, to build ideological machinery that lasts for decades. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 30, 2023

Look at any corrupt cesspool on Earth, and you'll see honest people backing completely away from politics because they're disgusted, they fear they would themselves become corrupted if they participate, and they think defeating the entrenched power cartel is impossible. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 30, 2023

Can you grapple with a monster without becoming a monster? Yes, with faith and discipline – but in any event, you MUST. If you don't get into the game, you will lose. You must control the State to make it smaller. Ride the Leviathan, or you will be devoured by it. /end — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 30, 2023

Ride the Leviathan, or you will be devoured by it.

Boom.

So much boom.

***

Related:

Adam Schiff’s terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad week gets even WORSE pushing ANOTHER blatant lie

Historian takes first episode of Hulu’s 1619 Project APART in thread and SCHOOLS Nikole Hannah-Jones

Michael Shellenberger FACT-CHECKS AOC and her grossly false claims about police killings in brutal thread

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership