News to Us: Donald Trump Wants to Track Your Menstrual Cycles
Resident Congressional Fire Alarm Delinquent Jamaal Bowman Sides with Pro Hamas Columbia P...
Down the Drain: After Billions in U.S. Aid, Ukraine Army Chief Says Tactical...
Massive Corporations Are Using Government to Eliminate Credit Card Rewards (Sponsored)
Coleman Hughes Offers Thoughtful Reflection on Columbia Protests and Free Speech
Birds of a Feather: Obama Buddy Bill Ayers Supporting Chaos at University of...
Just for Fun: Photo of President Trump Leaving Court Inspires Hilarious Memes
This Means War: Middle School Girls SUSPENDED After Refusing to Compete Against Trans...
The Indoctrination on TikTok Continues: Here’s What ‘Trans’ Activists Are Teaching Your Ki...
Fox News Follows the SHOCKING Dark Money Sources Funding the Pro Palestine Riots
Governor Ron DeSantis Sues Joe Biden Over Dismantling the Rights of Women in...
Conservatives Have a BLAST With TIME Magazine's Trump Cover While Lefties LOSE Their...
X Points and Laughs at Chris Murphy's CAPSLOCK Tantrum Blaming the GOP for...
Here's What Happened When a Mom of a 'Trans' Student Tried Scolding a...

Northwestern Announces Full-Ride Scholarships for Palestinian Students

Brett T.  |  3:30 PM on April 30, 2024
Meme screenshot

We've been hearing a lot about university administrators "negotiating" with pro-Hamas students who've built encampments on campus and refuse to let Jewish students enter. Columbia released a statement announcing that negotiations had broken down and that protesters would be given a 2 p.m. deadline to clear out or face consequences. (As far as we've seen, the encampment at Columbia is still there — the university announced it would not be calling the NYPD again for assistance.)

Advertisement

National Review is reporting that Northwestern University has reached a deal with the Hamas sympathizers, including the creation of faculty jobs for Palestinian academics and full-ride scholarships for Palestinian students. Terrorism works.

We're not sure what Northwestern's getting out of this deal, but they're giving up an awful lot. National Review reports:

After five days of anti-Israel demonstrators occupying Deering Meadow on Northwestern University’s campus, Northwestern president Michael Schill and the rest of the university’s leadership decided to accede to several of the protesters’ demands.

Most notable among those concessions is a promise to offer full-ride scholarships to Palestinian students and guaranteed faculty jobs for Palestinian academics.

“The University will support visiting Palestinian faculty and students at risk (funding two faculty per year for two years; and providing full cost of attendance for five Palestinian undergraduates to attend Northwestern for the duration of their undergraduate careers),” the document reads. “The University commits to fundraise to sustain this program beyond this current commitment.”

Northwestern will also provide a “house for MENA/Muslim students” and will “advise employers not to rescind job offers for students engaging in speech protected by the First Amendment.”

Recommended

This Means War: Middle School Girls SUSPENDED After Refusing to Compete Against Trans Athlete
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

So all of this over a five-day encampment?

We wonder what the new Palestinian professors will be teaching.

Advertisement

Northwestern really bent the knee. How any of these concessions help the Palestinians we're not sure. We thought this was about genocide, not scholarships.

***


Tags: COLLEGE HAMAS PALESTINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Means War: Middle School Girls SUSPENDED After Refusing to Compete Against Trans Athlete
Amy Curtis
News to Us: Donald Trump Wants to Track Your Menstrual Cycles
Brett T.
Coleman Hughes Offers Thoughtful Reflection on Columbia Protests and Free Speech
justmindy
Conservatives Have a BLAST With TIME Magazine's Trump Cover While Lefties LOSE Their Minds Over It (LOL!)
Sam J.
Down the Drain: After Billions in U.S. Aid, Ukraine Army Chief Says Tactical Retreat Underway
Amy Curtis
Just for Fun: Photo of President Trump Leaving Court Inspires Hilarious Memes
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
This Means War: Middle School Girls SUSPENDED After Refusing to Compete Against Trans Athlete Amy Curtis
Advertisement