Northwestern Announces Full-Ride Scholarships for Palestinian Students

We've been hearing a lot about university administrators "negotiating" with pro-Hamas students who've built encampments on campus and refuse to let Jewish students enter. Columbia released a statement announcing that negotiations had broken down and that protesters would be given a 2 p.m. deadline to clear out or face consequences. (As far as we've seen, the encampment at Columbia is still there — the university announced it would not be calling the NYPD again for assistance.)

National Review is reporting that Northwestern University has reached a deal with the Hamas sympathizers, including the creation of faculty jobs for Palestinian academics and full-ride scholarships for Palestinian students. Terrorism works.

New at @NRO: ⁦@NorthwesternU⁩’s administration, after negotiating with encampment organizers, announced a litany of concessions Monday afternoon. The list includes full-ride scholarships for Palestinian students and positions for Palestinian faculty. https://t.co/YsortD8ZGk — Zach Kessel (@zach_kessel) April 30, 2024

We're not sure what Northwestern's getting out of this deal, but they're giving up an awful lot. National Review reports:

After five days of anti-Israel demonstrators occupying Deering Meadow on Northwestern University’s campus, Northwestern president Michael Schill and the rest of the university’s leadership decided to accede to several of the protesters’ demands. … Most notable among those concessions is a promise to offer full-ride scholarships to Palestinian students and guaranteed faculty jobs for Palestinian academics. “The University will support visiting Palestinian faculty and students at risk (funding two faculty per year for two years; and providing full cost of attendance for five Palestinian undergraduates to attend Northwestern for the duration of their undergraduate careers),” the document reads. “The University commits to fundraise to sustain this program beyond this current commitment.” … Northwestern will also provide a “house for MENA/Muslim students” and will “advise employers not to rescind job offers for students engaging in speech protected by the First Amendment.”

So all of this over a five-day encampment?

They threatened and assaulted other students at this particular school and are rewarded with scholarships, jobs, housing and more, incredible. — Amanda Jean (@AJAmmirabilis) April 30, 2024

"Terrorism works" - Northwestern — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) April 30, 2024

You don't negotiate with terrorists @NorthwesternU — Beers and Baseball ⚡🐊 (@BeersandBasebal) April 30, 2024

Bribing the barbarians seldom worked for long — Romantic Egoist (@Mundi_Eversor) April 30, 2024

From here on out, any 1) company that hires a Northwestern graduate, or 2) J*wish parent who sends their child there, deserves what they get. In a sane country, the numbers of both would quickly drop to zero. — Dumbestic Terraryst (@dumbestic) April 30, 2024

Blatant race and national origin discrimination in violation of Title VI (for students) and Title VII (for employment) — Lex (@lex_nyc) April 30, 2024

I see Northwestern has decided that the best course of action is negotiation and appeasement of pro-terror students. — Zevi L עם ישראל חי (@MagicOn33rd) April 30, 2024

Wow, this is how Iran via Hamas and others infiltrate countries. Guess we get to see if ours survives. — Angela Nichols (@angelamcguire75) April 30, 2024

We wonder what the new Palestinian professors will be teaching.

Oh yes, because we must bring intersectional tri-gender sex-positive feminist liberation to the Palestine people! The left's only interest in this conflict centers around making the Palestinians the new mascots of their western luxury beliefs under the guise of "freedom" — Karyn (@Sage501) April 30, 2024

Wow, how deeply irresponsible and thoroughly ridiculous. — Prof B 4Ever (@BProfB) April 30, 2024

Doesn't surprise me being in Chicago. But make sure you let all the other students know that hate, death threats, and vandalism are all values and rewarded by the school. — ExtremelyCalm (@JustinMesser20) April 30, 2024

Northwestern really bent the knee. How any of these concessions help the Palestinians we're not sure. We thought this was about genocide, not scholarships.

