Marco Rubio Shuts Down Agency Responsible for Censoring Americans
U.K. Green Party Deputy Leader Vows to Continue Fight Against Biology, Reality, and...
David Hogg Preemptively Warns of False Stories Targeting Him, Then Dirty Deletes Post
'Smug' Jesse Singal and 'Idiotic' JD Vance Spar Over Deportation of 'Maryland Man'
Constituent Once Held Hostage by Iran Calls Out Cory Booker for Caring More...
BWAHAHA! Here's What El Salvador's VP Told Dem Senator Has to Happen So...
'I'm Outraged': Rachel Morin's Grieving Mother SLAMS Chris Van Hollen's El Salvador Trip
The Social Security X Account CALLS OUT Joe Biden's Fear-Mongering Lies In Fact-Filled...
The Left's 'Trump Voters Now Regret It' Narrative Just Got Buried 6 Feet...
Democrats Dragged Joe Biden Out of Mothballs So He Could Lie About Social...
Guy Benson Highlights Firebombed PA Governor’s Mansion to Expose Anti-Semitic Push for Glo...
We've Got New Info on That So-Called 'Maryland Man'
CNN's Report That Failed to Find Examples of Left-Wing Extremism and Violence Is...
BREAKING: Judge Boasberg Finds Probable Cause That the Trump Administration is in Contempt...

CNN, MSNBC Pass on Covering Rachel Morin's Mother at the White House

Brett T. | 6:20 PM on April 16, 2025
Twitter

As Twitchy reported, a Maryland jury on Monday found illegal immigrant Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez guilty of murdering 37-year-old mother of five Rachel Morin. Unfortunately, the media and Maryland's senator are much too preoccupied with the "wrongfully deported Maryland man," with Sen. Chris Van Hollen flying to El Salvador to have the MS-13 gang member returned "home" to the United States, where he was living illegally.

Advertisement

As we reported, Morin's mother, Patty Morin, slammed Van Hollen on "Hannity," saying, "I'm actually outraged... He did not call our family; he did not give condolences. There was no action... in Maryland, none of the senators did anything to help search for the murderer of my daughter."

On Wednesday, Morin appeared in the White House briefing room with press secretary Karoline Leavitt. Of course, CNN and MSNBC decline to cover it.

That's powerful.

Recommended

'Smug' Jesse Singal and 'Idiotic' JD Vance Spar Over Deportation of 'Maryland Man'
Brett T.
Advertisement

Nope, all eyes are on El Salvadoran MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Rachel Morin's brutal murder by an illegal immigrant isn't on the media's radar. This reminds us of when President Joe Biden had to be shamed by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to even say Laken Riley's name out loud during his State of the Union address. And then he apologized for calling her killer an "illegal."

As we reported Monday, CNN was trolled so hard by President Donald Trump that Dana Bash was compelled to report that "CNN does not hate our country." They certainly love illegal immigration, though.

Advertisement

She also got a hug from Trump in the Oval Office:


***

Tags: CNN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT MSNBC MURDER RAPE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Smug' Jesse Singal and 'Idiotic' JD Vance Spar Over Deportation of 'Maryland Man'
Brett T.
BWAHAHA! Here's What El Salvador's VP Told Dem Senator Has to Happen So He Can Visit Deported Illegal
Doug P.
David Hogg Preemptively Warns of False Stories Targeting Him, Then Dirty Deletes Post
justmindy
Marco Rubio Shuts Down Agency Responsible for Censoring Americans
Brett T.
U.K. Green Party Deputy Leader Vows to Continue Fight Against Biology, Reality, and Women's Basic Rights
Amy Curtis
BREAKING: Judge Boasberg Finds Probable Cause That the Trump Administration is in Contempt of Court
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Smug' Jesse Singal and 'Idiotic' JD Vance Spar Over Deportation of 'Maryland Man' Brett T.
Advertisement