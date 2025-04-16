CNN, MSNBC Pass on Covering Rachel Morin's Mother at the White House

As Twitchy reported, a Maryland jury on Monday found illegal immigrant Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez guilty of murdering 37-year-old mother of five Rachel Morin. Unfortunately, the media and Maryland's senator are much too preoccupied with the "wrongfully deported Maryland man," with Sen. Chris Van Hollen flying to El Salvador to have the MS-13 gang member returned "home" to the United States, where he was living illegally.

As we reported, Morin's mother, Patty Morin, slammed Van Hollen on "Hannity," saying, "I'm actually outraged... He did not call our family; he did not give condolences. There was no action... in Maryland, none of the senators did anything to help search for the murderer of my daughter."

On Wednesday, Morin appeared in the White House briefing room with press secretary Karoline Leavitt. Of course, CNN and MSNBC decline to cover it.

Patty Morin, mother of Rachel Morin: To have a Senator from Maryland who barely acknowledged my daughter and the brutal death that she endured...use my taxpayer money to fly to El Salvador to bring back someone that's not even an American citizen. pic.twitter.com/SEjCPDwi9f — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 16, 2025

That's powerful.

Sickening. CNN and MSNBC refused to air Angel Mom Patty Morin’s live statement on the brutal rape and murder of her daughter, Rachel Morin, by a criminal illegal alien. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Gor6J8NWIAAPVy-?format=jpg&name=small — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) Apr 15, 2025

They’ll do whatever it takes to protect their narrative. — Jer Bear (@NorthGAJerBear) April 16, 2025

If they are going to be selective about what they cover during a press meeting, they shouldn't be allowed to participate. — Brett 🇺🇸 (@BrettDanner1) April 16, 2025

I mean, is it really surprising? — Boone (@HannibalBoone03) April 16, 2025

I’m not surprised at all. They don’t want the narrative to change. — Jester (@Jester_Posts) April 16, 2025

Nope, all eyes are on El Salvadoran MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Rachel Morin's brutal murder by an illegal immigrant isn't on the media's radar. This reminds us of when President Joe Biden had to be shamed by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to even say Laken Riley's name out loud during his State of the Union address. And then he apologized for calling her killer an "illegal."

It’s appalling how they choose to ignore such heartbreaking stories. — Elon Musk DOGE Commentary & News (@ElonDOGENews) April 16, 2025

As we reported Monday, CNN was trolled so hard by President Donald Trump that Dana Bash was compelled to report that "CNN does not hate our country." They certainly love illegal immigration, though.

Leave it to the Demoncrats to rush to the defense of the terrorist & woman beater. I hope they continue this narrative right up to the midterms. — Pat Wade (@PatWade49315706) April 16, 2025

She also got a hug from Trump in the Oval Office:

President Trump with Angel Mom Patty Morin:



“Your daughter is looking down proud of you, you know that.”

pic.twitter.com/NVM5qQQHVy — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 16, 2025





