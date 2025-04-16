Marco Rubio Shuts Down Agency Responsible for Censoring Americans
U.K. Green Party Deputy Leader Vows to Continue Fight Against Biology, Reality, and Women's Basic Rights

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on April 16, 2025
Twitchy

Early this morning in the states, the wonderful news broke that the U.K. Supreme Court ruled that the only definition of 'women' and 'sex' is the one based in biological reality.

Advertisement

We told you about it here, but the summation is this: 'trans women' are not women, and they never will be.

The global Left and radical trans activists are not coping well with having to comport themselves to U.K. law and biological reality, however.

They vow to keep fighting to turn women into second-class citizens:

That this comes from a man is just *chef's kiss.*

Talk about misogyny.

Reality and women's rights.

The post continues:

We need to ensure there are ample gender-neutral facilities available to accommodate everyone.  It's possible for everyone to have a seat at the table, without throwing our daughters and their hard-won rights to the floor.

it was never about giving everyone a seat at the table. It was about abusing and dehumanizing women.

Zack needs some tissues.

It's definitely the latter here.

They're just mad they can't abuse women and call it 'inclusiveness' anymore.

And women won today.

No woman should have to change in front of a man, share a woman's shelter with a man, or pretend that men are women under threat of fine, unemployment, or civil consequences.

It's absolutely a religious movement.

And it also doesn't require women give up their sex-based rights to accommodate them.

They are not and never will be.

