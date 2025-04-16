U.K. Green Party Deputy Leader Vows to Continue Fight Against Biology, Reality, and Women's Basic Rights

Early this morning in the states, the wonderful news broke that the U.K. Supreme Court ruled that the only definition of 'women' and 'sex' is the one based in biological reality.

We told you about it here, but the summation is this: 'trans women' are not women, and they never will be.

The global Left and radical trans activists are not coping well with having to comport themselves to U.K. law and biological reality, however.

They vow to keep fighting to turn women into second-class citizens:

Trans rights are human rights.



Today. And everyday.



Solidarity.



🏳️‍⚧️ — Zack Polanski (@ZackPolanski) April 16, 2025

That this comes from a man is just *chef's kiss.*

Talk about misogyny.

Trans rights don’t supersede the right of biological women.



Today. And every day.



Reality.



🖕🏻 — Jack Bauer after dark (@JackBauerAD) April 16, 2025

Reality and women's rights.

Nobody wants to deny transgender people their human rights. Transgender people have the right to live, work, and pursue happiness just like everyone else. They deserve their own sports competition categories and social support groups. We need to ensure there are ample… — MarthaStemberg1 (@MStemberg1) April 16, 2025

The post continues:

We need to ensure there are ample gender-neutral facilities available to accommodate everyone. It's possible for everyone to have a seat at the table, without throwing our daughters and their hard-won rights to the floor.

it was never about giving everyone a seat at the table. It was about abusing and dehumanizing women.

CRYYYYYYYY 🤣 — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) April 16, 2025

Zack needs some tissues.

What rights, specifically, have been lost?

Or are you just mad that males are no longer allowed to invade women’s spaces? — Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@mwilliams433) April 16, 2025

It's definitely the latter here.

They're just mad they can't abuse women and call it 'inclusiveness' anymore.

Womens rights are human rights. Today and every day! — Sarah Phillimore (@SVPhillimore) April 16, 2025

And women won today.

Nobody should have to affirm a mental illness https://t.co/Q6cjAh5jBQ — Tom (@Manchain_11) April 16, 2025

No woman should have to change in front of a man, share a woman's shelter with a man, or pretend that men are women under threat of fine, unemployment, or civil consequences.

No they are not they are religious rights , that why they can use a religious social caste systems to divide offspring into legitimate & illegitimate.



& Can no longer be used by companies & public service to manipulate statistics on women https://t.co/1JHrQSwCG2 — The English Atheist (@9f8a02e25f71487) April 16, 2025

It's absolutely a religious movement.

They have the same human rights as all men/males, them being mentally disordered and delusional don’t entitle them to women’s sex-based rights. https://t.co/G1gcnncFsf — Kaia (@Kaia__Sol) April 16, 2025

And it also doesn't require women give up their sex-based rights to accommodate them.

So here we go. Zack Polanski's take on Supreme Court Judgment, which basically undermines 99% of his political posturing of last decade. Note he has refrained from either asserting or retracting his favourite slogan:

"Trans Women Are Women"

Let me help you Zack, No they are Not. https://t.co/AeSDSvVkzG — Shahrar Ali (@ShahrarAli) April 16, 2025

They are not and never will be.

