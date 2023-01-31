Rachel Maddow just can’t quite quit Donald Trump. And what’s astonishing is how people on the Left still pretend she is anything more than simply entertainment. She has even called herself ‘entertainment’ to avoid getting sued.

Not to mention Twitter had this trending under ‘entertainment’ as well.

Watch:

There is so much she could be talking about right now with Biden, but we know she won’t because ORANGE MAN BAD.

Even though OLD MAN Biden is far worse.

And don’t even get us started on his son, Hunter.

As usual with Rachel, people were less than impressed with her rambling:

HE DID IT A LONG TIME AGO AND SHOULD GO TO JAIL.

Change the record, Madcow.

There are a lot of tweets dragging Rachel but this thread … yeah, big-time ouch.

Look at this.

Trending

Prolific liar.

Awww yes, we remember that one.

We’d forgotten just how awful she was during the government lockdowns.

Then again, not sure being right more often than Rachel Maddow is something we’d brag about but we get it.

Yup.

Like many on the Left who are NOW trying to claim there were no lockdowns in the first place.

No, really.

Russia Russia Russia was her bread and butter.

Shameless is a good word for her.

Entertainment.

Wow, when you look at it like THAT.

***

***

