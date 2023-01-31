Rachel Maddow just can’t quite quit Donald Trump. And what’s astonishing is how people on the Left still pretend she is anything more than simply entertainment. She has even called herself ‘entertainment’ to avoid getting sued.

Not to mention Twitter had this trending under ‘entertainment’ as well.

Watch:

Rachel #Maddow , "And for years now, I mean we're going on seven years since the crime, five years since people started going to prison for it, for years people have been doing backflips to make sure there are no consequences for the guy who committed the crime." pic.twitter.com/KbofikX6xr — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 31, 2023

There is so much she could be talking about right now with Biden, but we know she won’t because ORANGE MAN BAD.

Even though OLD MAN Biden is far worse.

And don’t even get us started on his son, Hunter.

As usual with Rachel, people were less than impressed with her rambling:

I never get tired of Maddow saying "Russia, Russia, Russia" — Daxton Brown (@daxtonbrown) January 31, 2023

This is all they have on Trump now, lol. https://t.co/PEM2ukPEza — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) January 31, 2023

HE DID IT A LONG TIME AGO AND SHOULD GO TO JAIL.

Change the record, Madcow.

For seven years now, as soon as Rachel Maddow's feet hit the floor in the morning, President Trump is bouncing around in her head, rent free … what a moron … https://t.co/YE33jnMouf — realFlyfisherTN (@realFlyfisherTN) January 31, 2023

There are a lot of tweets dragging Rachel but this thread … yeah, big-time ouch.

Look at this.

1. Rachel Maddow is a prolific liar There has never been an apology for any of it. Why don't we start with her big pharmaceutical company shilling You won't see Sarah talk about this https://t.co/sTDmySvito — Common Sense Isn't So Common (@MyMommasHands) January 31, 2023

Prolific liar.

2. https://t.co/6zR3IBFYuM Just embarrassing — Common Sense Isn't So Common (@MyMommasHands) January 31, 2023

Awww yes, we remember that one.

3. Promoting authoritarianism, extreme forms of isolation, and monitoring lol https://t.co/TmanWxoBPF — Common Sense Isn't So Common (@MyMommasHands) January 31, 2023

We’d forgotten just how awful she was during the government lockdowns.

4. Alex Jones as has less integrity than Alex Jones (and yep I agree 100% with Jimmy) https://t.co/ukU6nxN5QV — Common Sense Isn't So Common (@MyMommasHands) January 31, 2023

Then again, not sure being right more often than Rachel Maddow is something we’d brag about but we get it.

5. Joe calls out Rachel for lying about Ivemectin https://t.co/7Xd9FbdL0U — Common Sense Isn't So Common (@MyMommasHands) January 31, 2023

Yup.

6. Hey say what you will about @ScottAdamsSays but at least he admitted when he was wrong. @maddow knows she was wrong (and likely did when she was running the propaganda train) and continues on like nothing happened — Common Sense Isn't So Common (@MyMommasHands) January 31, 2023

Like many on the Left who are NOW trying to claim there were no lockdowns in the first place.

No, really.

7.

Rachel Maddow and Chuck Schumer supporting the intelligence community f'ing with the president of the united states Yep Ray! Super cool stuff. The deep state rules https://t.co/Nb5iCyqY4k — Common Sense Isn't So Common (@MyMommasHands) January 31, 2023

8. Then ya got Russia, Russia, Russia, What an Sh!t show that was Here's a breakdown of some of it https://t.co/DNvXLpUevp — Common Sense Isn't So Common (@MyMommasHands) January 31, 2023

Russia Russia Russia was her bread and butter.

9.

It has been so embarrassing that even Politico called her out "For the past two years, Rachel Maddow has been a hero of her own spy-thriller. Lol she's shameless https://t.co/bP4FDMmkW3 — Common Sense Isn't So Common (@MyMommasHands) January 31, 2023

Shameless is a good word for her.

10. “Maddow had inserted her own colorful commentary into and throughout the segment, laughing, expressing her dismay (i.e., saying ‘I mean, what?’) and calling the segment a ‘sparkly story’ and one we must ‘take in stride,'” lol Professional BS'erhttps://t.co/brkNIhZ1bR — Common Sense Isn't So Common (@MyMommasHands) January 31, 2023

11. “For her (Maddow) to exaggerate the facts and call OAN Russian propaganda was consistent with her tone up to that point.’’ hahaha pic.twitter.com/mbYZKCzrXl — Common Sense Isn't So Common (@MyMommasHands) January 31, 2023

12. “Instead, he or she [the viewer] would follow the facts of the Daily Beast article; that OAN and Sputnik share a reporter and both pay this reporter to write articles. Anything beyond this is Maddow’s opinion or her exaggeration of the facts,” ruled Bashant — Common Sense Isn't So Common (@MyMommasHands) January 31, 2023

Entertainment.

13. so, the win? Meant she had to admit her show is little more than "sparkly commentary" ….or malarkey — Common Sense Isn't So Common (@MyMommasHands) January 31, 2023

14. But I don't hate you Rachel or tune. That said I do know what you're all about I could do an in-depth thread on this propagandist but it's not worth my time She is the person who has to live with the bad energy https://t.co/xXqUmKbO5S — Common Sense Isn't So Common (@MyMommasHands) January 31, 2023

Wow, when you look at it like THAT.

***

***

