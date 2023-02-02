Y’all won’t believe this.

Y’all.

But it would appear Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders was handing out free books to children about LOVING America. CAN YOU BELIEVE IT?! Books, about why our country matters… being given to children.

The nerve.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Holy crap. Y’all.

We cover a lot of stupid stuff but this is impressively dumb.

Y’all.

Y’all, this is what @SarahHuckabee is passing out to your kiddos?!? How is this okay??? pic.twitter.com/UZDoirn3wr — shelby (@thetrueshelby) January 31, 2023

Maybe if there was less loving your country and more hating your own body they’d like this book more?

Now, Shelby does not have a blue check so she/he/it/they/whatever may not even be real BUT the tweet is certainly real.

And this account is certainly upset about a governor handing out free books to kids at school about America.

GASP!

Look at her tattling to the ACLU … HA HA HA HA HA

It’s grooming to help kids learn about their country. To love their country?

Weird flex.

The woman lied every GD day she was at the WhiteHouse. And she's the authority on values of any kind? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🥴 — Kent Howard 🌊🇺🇦🌻🏳️‍🌈 (@HowardJkent81) January 31, 2023

Imagine being this angry and triggered over a book talking about loving your own country.

These people are just a hot mess.

Sorry if that’s a hot mess to hot messes out there.

They are trying to rewrite history and it’s pathetic. — You’re Damned if you don’t. (@Davi5) February 1, 2023

Huh?

The sad thing is she and her "kind" don't care if what they're pushing is ACTUALLY true or not. They have blinded themselves to the truth and completely replaced it with make believe! — Debs Got MOJO (@debsmojo) February 1, 2023

You guys, the comments on this thread are … something else.

This is disgusting. I don’t know what we can do, but I’m all in with whatever is decided. — C (@Steadyspirit) February 1, 2023

Jack squat.

That’s what you can do.

Religious indoctrination by government officials is the antithesis of American Democracy, Constitutional freedom of religion & principles of separation of church & state. If she is passing this out at public schools she is violating the first amendment. Evangelizing governor. — Cincinnati Democrat (@CincinnatiDemo1) February 1, 2023

But they’re fine with books showing characters giving one another ‘oral pleasure.’

Says a lot, doesn’t it, and ain’t none of it any good.

Don’t worry, there are plenty of people dragging the original Tweeter and the follow-up mouth breathers:

Outrageous!! These kids should be taught about transitioning to their REAL gender not this pro-American propaganda. https://t.co/rnndEQzwdX — The Failing NY Times (@FormerNewspaper) February 2, 2023

Can’t have people including kids knowing they live in and/or were born in the greatest country on earth and why so many have risked their lives to get here. That would be bad. Idiot. https://t.co/Y5vafNfL8I — Joe (@JoeC1776) February 2, 2023

There’s plenty of countries that hate us, you can move to. https://t.co/NUs4nr7aQF — Allegedly Classified Sarah🇺🇸 (@T00thpasteW0rds) February 2, 2023

Seriously.

It would appear that way.

Why does Faith, Liberty, Community, and Life bother you? https://t.co/mA4YHuKFSu — MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) February 2, 2023

Because REEEEEEEEE, that’s why.

"Oh no! Teaching kids to love their country and not anal sex! Whatever will we do! 😭" Sit down. 😂🤣😂 https://t.co/IxfVW62jsK — Vic the Slick G (@victheslickg) February 2, 2023

Are you upset is doesn’t contain pornography? https://t.co/seiof6d463 — The Mick (@Mickpundit) February 2, 2023

Ahem.

it's almost like its historically accurate https://t.co/KccQ3Nr9Wr — ʚ♡ɞ*noah*ʚ♡ɞ (@gothgirlvictim) February 2, 2023

The nerve.

Did you explain to me exactly what you find wrong with this? https://t.co/i7uKjjLuFP — Sensurround (@sound_hologram) February 2, 2023

I honestly thought this was parody The left melting down because of books that teach kids to *gasp* love America https://t.co/Sqi8dFtYI3 — alexa henning (@alexahenning) February 2, 2023

The Left has become a parody of itself.

***

***

