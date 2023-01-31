Twitter. Google. YouTube. It just gets worse and worse you guys.

Just when we think we’ve seen the worst of the worst with Twitter and with Google, something like this from YouTube pops up and we’re left scratching our heads once again. Is Big Tech really so absolutely owned by Big Pharma and the government? Can we trust any of them to tell the truth? The real story?

We’ve joked in the past about 1984 being a work of fiction, not a how-to guide, but man … that’s really not funny anymore.

Check out what was leaked by a YouTube insider:

URGENT guidance.

Sounds important and super scary, right?

And even though we’re seeing more and more evidence that the COVID vaccine doesn’t do everything Fauci, Biden, CDC etc. PROMISED, we’re not supposed to talk about or report on it.

Now THAT’S scary.

Trending

We do we do!

If Pfizer’s goal was to make sure people weren’t doubting them, they have failed.

In a massive way.

All of Big Tech does.

***

Related:

Professional BS’er Rachel Maddow taken APART in ruthless thread pointing out her MANY many lies

WHOA: #GoogleLeaks tells #TwitterFiles to hold its beer with bombshell-filled thread

‘Empowered, LIBERAL woman’ accidentally makes red states look AWESOME in video and LOL (watch)

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: censorshipPfizerProject Veritasyoutube