Twitter. Google. YouTube. It just gets worse and worse you guys.

Just when we think we’ve seen the worst of the worst with Twitter and with Google, something like this from YouTube pops up and we’re left scratching our heads once again. Is Big Tech really so absolutely owned by Big Pharma and the government? Can we trust any of them to tell the truth? The real story?

We’ve joked in the past about 1984 being a work of fiction, not a how-to guide, but man … that’s really not funny anymore.

Check out what was leaked by a YouTube insider:

BREAKING: @YouTube Insider leaks "Urgent Guidance" document sent to employees on how to handle the Project Veritas @pfizer #DirectedEvolution video "Effective immediately as of 27 January 2023" "Violates the COVID-19 misinformation policy" pic.twitter.com/lC7OJajs8a — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) January 30, 2023

URGENT guidance.

Sounds important and super scary, right?

And even though we’re seeing more and more evidence that the COVID vaccine doesn’t do everything Fauci, Biden, CDC etc. PROMISED, we’re not supposed to talk about or report on it.

Now THAT’S scary.

Who remembers when YouTube got rid of the dislike counter because Biden kept getting ratiod? — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) January 31, 2023

We do we do!

Is this at the direction of @YouTube, @pfizer, or the 3 letter agencies? — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) January 31, 2023

YouTube is complicit of censorship and disinformation, Congress must hold them accountable! — Nubia Gonzo (@GonzoNub) January 30, 2023

From "No record of an employee named" to "Pfizer official"…. so much for damage control. — 🧞 (@APackofGenies) January 30, 2023

If Pfizer’s goal was to make sure people weren’t doubting them, they have failed.

In a massive way.

They need to be sued into oblivion. — Tea Party Barbie❗ (@laurahollis61) January 31, 2023

You tube needs a big light to shine on them — Darth Gooch (@jonspurplegooch) January 31, 2023

All of Big Tech does.

***

***

