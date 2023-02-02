For years we have covered the media and how out of touch they are with everyday, normal people. Considering themselves as freedom-fighting firefighters, they have become more activists than journalists in the last couple of decades and they refuse to see it.

Or admit it.

And they wonder why so many of us spend so much time making fun of them.

Brave firefighters in the media desperately need a mirror or two. Talk about having zero self-awareness … luckily, Michael Shellenberger was more than happy to bring a bunch of receipts to this thread to give them a heads-up.

Maybe we could even call this a GIANT mirror.

Oopsie.

And c’mon, that even seems high to us.

Younger, more progressive journalists are truly activists.

The closer they are to just graduating from college, the worse they are.

Trending

HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, if we don’t laugh we’ll never stop throwing up.

Get out of here.

Republicans want the entire story told? We’re shocked.

Now THAT is freakin’ funny.

2/3 of them think they’re doing a good job.

Wow.

Yup.

Pulitzer-winning.

Let that sink in.

In other words, they’re doing this to themselves.

Yeah, we know.

If only they would figure it out.

***

Related:

It is so ON! Wokal Distance rallies the troops against wokeness with INFURIATING thread

DUD: Dan Rather’s racist-y racist dig at Ron DeSantis and Florida education? Backfired. Horribly

Sarah Huckabee Sanders pic giving free books to students about why America matters TRIGGERS Lefty mouth breathers

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: mediaMichael Shellenberger