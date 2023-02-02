For years we have covered the media and how out of touch they are with everyday, normal people. Considering themselves as freedom-fighting firefighters, they have become more activists than journalists in the last couple of decades and they refuse to see it.

Or admit it.

And they wonder why so many of us spend so much time making fun of them.

Brave firefighters in the media desperately need a mirror or two. Talk about having zero self-awareness … luckily, Michael Shellenberger was more than happy to bring a bunch of receipts to this thread to give them a heads-up.

Maybe we could even call this a GIANT mirror.

Mainstream news journalists believe they are more fair and objective than the public, but Pew finds the opposite: where 76% of U.S. adults agree that "Journalists should always strive to give every side equal coverage," just 44% of journalists do. pic.twitter.com/DLUHiqwJ5C — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) February 1, 2023

Oopsie.

And c’mon, that even seems high to us.

The younger and more progressive a journalist is, the more likely he or she is to agree that "Every side does not always deserve equal coverage." pic.twitter.com/zN3LGwKy6q — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) February 1, 2023

Younger, more progressive journalists are truly activists.

The closer they are to just graduating from college, the worse they are.

Your suspicion that the journalists who frequently complain of "misinformation," or who have "disinfo" in their Twitter bio, are the ones most opposed to equal news coverage. pic.twitter.com/3P1dv959Mo — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) February 1, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, if we don’t laugh we’ll never stop throwing up.

"Republicans, Americans with low levels of trust in news organizations more likely to say journalists should always strive to cover all sides equally" pic.twitter.com/4JCgsi9UIe — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) February 1, 2023

Get out of here.

Republicans want the entire story told? We’re shocked.

Two-thirds of journalists think they're doing a good job "covering the most important stories of the day" whereas just 41% of the public does pic.twitter.com/Qg1quZm9Dg — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) February 1, 2023

Now THAT is freakin’ funny.

2/3 of them think they’re doing a good job.

Wow.

Older journalists are much more concerned about the future of press freedom, and understandably so, given how censorious their younger colleagues are. pic.twitter.com/9MIC8LjhTv — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) February 1, 2023

Yup.

The gap in age and journalistic values is on display in yesterday's remarkable debunking of Russiagate by 78 year-old Jeff Gerth, a Pulitzer-winning investigative reporter formerly with the New York Times. https://t.co/H59KcbmIka — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) February 1, 2023

Pulitzer-winning.

Let that sink in.

As such, the weakening commitment by journalists to old-school standards of objectivity, fairness, and balance is direclty contributing to declining public trust in the news media, with Russiagate being a prime example in how the erosion of journalistic ethics undermines trust. — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) February 1, 2023

In other words, they’re doing this to themselves.

Yeah, we know.

If only they would figure it out.

***

Related:

It is so ON! Wokal Distance rallies the troops against wokeness with INFURIATING thread

DUD: Dan Rather’s racist-y racist dig at Ron DeSantis and Florida education? Backfired. Horribly

Sarah Huckabee Sanders pic giving free books to students about why America matters TRIGGERS Lefty mouth breathers

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership