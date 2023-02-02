The Atlantic is already trying to drag DeSantis.

And he hasn’t even said for sure if he’s running for president or not.

These people.

DeSantis might scare them even more than Trump.

Or at least as much.

Any time there is a fearless Republican they see as a threat they lose their freakin’ minds. Remember when The Atlantic tried claiming Trump called sick and dead troops ‘losers’? Same sort of nonsensical tactic here.

And Guy Benson ain’t havin’ any of it.

What Guy said.

All day.

They just don’t get what DeSantis is doing in Florida. Or they do get it and think their readers are too dumb to figure it out for themselves so they push this hogwash.

