The Atlantic is already trying to drag DeSantis.

And he hasn’t even said for sure if he’s running for president or not.

These people.

Governor DeSantis does not want you to read this article: https://t.co/GFqM0JY2y6 — Jeffrey Goldberg (@JeffreyGoldberg) February 1, 2023

DeSantis might scare them even more than Trump.

Or at least as much.

Any time there is a fearless Republican they see as a threat they lose their freakin’ minds. Remember when The Atlantic tried claiming Trump called sick and dead troops ‘losers’? Same sort of nonsensical tactic here.

And Guy Benson ain’t havin’ any of it.

You know, I think DeSantis is fine with “you” reading this article, regardless of how bad and divisive the idea it espouses might be. It does seem as though he opposes teaching its thesis to teenagers as part of a taxpayer-funded curriculum, however! https://t.co/p9YriTUjrb — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 2, 2023

What Guy said.

All day.

They just don’t get what DeSantis is doing in Florida. Or they do get it and think their readers are too dumb to figure it out for themselves so they push this hogwash.

*waits for the next article claiming DeSantis is a Russian asset* Am I doing it right? — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) February 2, 2023

We’re sure they’re already doing that.

I mean not making something a required reading in a public school class is not saying nobody can read it, come on Jeff you’re much smarter than this lol — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) February 2, 2023

Is he? Is Jeff much smarter than this?

We’re not so sure.

Ahem.

You don't have to be black to be owed reparations since white supremacy transcends white skin — Caesar Pounce (@caesar_pounce) February 2, 2023

That’s the new thing, right?

Cool. When do you start paying in? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 2, 2023

How embarrassing for you. — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 2, 2023

lol — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) February 2, 2023

Your writers didn't want Kevin Williamson to write *an* article. — Dan Ornelas (@DanielMOrnelas) February 2, 2023

Oof.

And yeah, that was all too true.

He won't, because he isn't an Authoritarian, leftist, globalist Democrat. Only they silence people's First Amendment rights through pressure on Social Media and you are OK with that.https://t.co/5eu1F474ql — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) February 2, 2023

What he said.

I don’t want me to read this article. 😂 — RJH (@Citizen2Truth) February 2, 2023

That reads.

