Ultimately, this little performance from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez didn’t stop her Squad soul sistah Ilhan Omar from being rightly booted from the House Foreign Affairs Committee, but hopefully Omar can still take some comfort in knowing that her friend was willing to make a complete fool of herself on the House floor for her sake.

Check out AOC’s speech in defense of her antisemitic, terrorist-apologist colleague:

AOC says removing Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee is "racism and incitement of violence against women of color" "One of the disgusting legacies after 9/11 has been the targeting and racism against Muslim Americans throughout the U.S. This is an extension of that legacy." pic.twitter.com/KD7rw1hhaI — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) February 2, 2023

First of all, AOC invoking 9/11 in defense of Ilhan Omar is just … *chef’s kiss*.

Wow. She actually brought up 9/11. https://t.co/O4i5LYBMWW — Holden (@Holden114) February 2, 2023

9/11, aka when “some people did something.”

One of the disgusting legacies after *some people did something https://t.co/WJA1zgGdws — Everything Is Stupid (@BleenishGurple) February 2, 2023

Let’s get it right, people!

That's what she took from 9/11? https://t.co/9UYEfij3FR — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 2, 2023

What an absolute insult to the memories of the people who were murdered on 9/11 to minimize their deaths in order to peddle the false narrative that Ilhan Omar is a victim of Islamophobia and racism. As a New Yorker, AOC should know better than most what the legacies of 9/11 are. It’s not what she says it is.

It's the only card they know to play — Tim Hicks (@UnchartedFather) February 2, 2023

It’s a disgusting and shameful card. Not to mention a thoroughly dishonest one that crumbles immediately under even the slightest scrutiny.

Ilhan Omar’s ouster from the House Foreign Affairs Committee has absolutely nothing to do with either Islamophobia or racism.

I didn’t know Schiff and Swalwell were Muslims — Nick (@Nickster0188) February 2, 2023

Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell were also removed from the Intel committee. So AOC goes with the removal of Rep. Omar as "targeting women of color" while dismissing her anti-Semitic comments. Because of course… https://t.co/11pvv8d8Xc — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 2, 2023

As is the case with Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff, Ilhan Omar’s fate is the fate she deserves. The punishment fits the crime.

Some people removed someone from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. That’s how this works, right?

