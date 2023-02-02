Antisemitic democratic socialist Rep. Ilhan Omar is making it clear that her removal from the House Foreign Affairs Committee will not be a quiet one. If anything, her voice is only gonna get louder!

Somebody sure has a high opinion of herself. Which is pretty interesting, because clearly deep down, she’s actually pretty worried about what her removal could mean for her. Why else would she do something like this?

More from NBC News:

More than 30 House Democrats have signed onto a new resolution “recognizing Israel as America’s legitimate and democratic ally and condemning antisemitism.”

The most notable among them: Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., a Muslim American who has been a fierce critic of Israel and the Jewish lobby and is expected to be ousted by Republicans on Thursday from the Foreign Affairs Committee for what members of both parties said were antisemitic remarks.

Also notable: Neither AOC nor Rashida Tlaib nor Cori Bush have signed onto the resolution. Guess as long as they’re not currently in the hot seat, they’re not as worried about optics.

Trending

She’s desperate AF, folks.

(To be fair, Ilhan Omar was probably just joking there; we all know that she is supportive of Hamas’ efforts to wipe Israel off the map, and she would never genuinely suggest that they’re anywhere near as evil as Israel or the U.S.)

Anyway, her last-ditch effort to save her own skin isn’t fooling anybody. Not even the Democrats, who are nevertheless happy to pretend that she’s not a vicious antisemite and is instead a victim of a systematic campaign of white supremacy and Islamophobia.

They’re even willing to make complete asses of themselves in order to defend Omar’s (dis)honor:

They literally did. To no avail, of course:

Awwwww.

Well, if Dems get their way, that may very well be the future we get:

Cope and seethe, Democrats.

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: antisemiticAntisemitismDemocratsHouse Foreign Affairs CommitteeIlhan OmarIsraelresolution