Antisemitic democratic socialist Rep. Ilhan Omar is making it clear that her removal from the House Foreign Affairs Committee will not be a quiet one. If anything, her voice is only gonna get louder!

Omar: This debate today, it's about who gets to be an American. What opinions do we get to have?..I didn't come to Congress to be silent. I came to Congress to be their voice. And my leadership voice will not be diminished if I am not on this committee — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 2, 2023

REP. ILHAN OMAR: "My voice will get louder and stronger! My leadership will be celebrated around the world, as it has been!" pic.twitter.com/NXjhvq2F4C — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 2, 2023

Somebody sure has a high opinion of herself. Which is pretty interesting, because clearly deep down, she’s actually pretty worried about what her removal could mean for her. Why else would she do something like this?

SCOOP: ILHAN OMAR backs pro-Israel resolution ahead of GOP vote to oust her from committee over past comments It's a resolution by Gottheimer "recognizing Israel as America’s legitimate and democratic ally and condemning antisemitism" DEVELOPING … https://t.co/h9yr4yYCxM — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) February 2, 2023

More from NBC News:

More than 30 House Democrats have signed onto a new resolution “recognizing Israel as America’s legitimate and democratic ally and condemning antisemitism.” The most notable among them: Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., a Muslim American who has been a fierce critic of Israel and the Jewish lobby and is expected to be ousted by Republicans on Thursday from the Foreign Affairs Committee for what members of both parties said were antisemitic remarks.

Also notable: Neither AOC nor Rashida Tlaib nor Cori Bush have signed onto the resolution. Guess as long as they’re not currently in the hot seat, they’re not as worried about optics.

This is so pathetic… She has refused to vote such things through her entire career. We know why she changed her mind now. https://t.co/KzLs98J2yI — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 2, 2023

She’s desperate AF, folks.

She compared Israel and the US… To Hamas.https://t.co/IO6RfQWCjq — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 2, 2023

(To be fair, Ilhan Omar was probably just joking there; we all know that she is supportive of Hamas’ efforts to wipe Israel off the map, and she would never genuinely suggest that they’re anywhere near as evil as Israel or the U.S.)

Anyway, her last-ditch effort to save her own skin isn’t fooling anybody. Not even the Democrats, who are nevertheless happy to pretend that she’s not a vicious antisemite and is instead a victim of a systematic campaign of white supremacy and Islamophobia.

They’re even willing to make complete asses of themselves in order to defend Omar’s (dis)honor:

Democrats scream NOOOOOOOOOOO when voting against the resolution to remove Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs committee pic.twitter.com/AFqWuPM8Wf — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 2, 2023

More yelling and chanting by Democrats in the House floor as the vote goes on. pic.twitter.com/FwbZSSdfIq — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 2, 2023

They literally did the meme pic.twitter.com/vG7aKQoB9a — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 2, 2023

They literally did. To no avail, of course:

BREAKING: The House of Representatives votes to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee pic.twitter.com/Y4KDO5f2fk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 2, 2023

Awwwww.

I want a future where elected dems scream no forever. https://t.co/15HvDmSLmX — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) February 2, 2023

Well, if Dems get their way, that may very well be the future we get:

She supported throwing (at least) three House members off committees for their opinions. https://t.co/KZusmxs02N — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) February 2, 2023

“we should punish and sanction Boebert by stripping her of her committees…” — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) February 2, 2023

Today, the GOP used the updated Pelosi Rule (they gave the chamber a vote, the Dems didn't) to remove @IlhanMN from her committee. @RepAdamSchiff and @RepSwalwell are next. Pelosi undermined long-standing norms of the Chamber. Dems own this policy, and now have to live with it. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 2, 2023

Cope and seethe, Democrats.

