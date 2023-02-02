Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar may have lost her seat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, but let the record show that she did not go down without a fight. Not just a fight from herself, but also from her loyal Democratic friends in the House of Representatives. And few friends are more loyal than Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who was so insulted and outraged by House Republicans following the precedent set by Nancy Pelosi that she actually broke down in tears of pure anguish:

Rashida Tlaib literally breaks down in tears over Ilhan Omar being removed from the Foreign Affairs Committee. pic.twitter.com/Q81minIxvJ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 2, 2023

You hate to see it.

Now let’s watch it again:

Rep. Rashida Tlaib has a complete meltdown, screaming and crying over the resolution to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs committee. pic.twitter.com/5C4bbJnHwU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 2, 2023

Gets better every single time.

The voice cracks, the crocodile tears, the self-righteous indignation … that clip’s got everything.

Can't tell if I've been watching CSPAN or a PSA you would show to meth addicts to scare them off drugs. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 2, 2023

Maybe it’s a little of both.

In any event, Tlaib’s meltdown has nothing to do with Ilhan Omar being the victim of racist Islamophobic bigots (which is fine, because Ilhan Omar is no victim), and everything to do with being an antisemitic conspiracy theorist with an axe to grind against the United States.

This outrage from the squid is hilarious. It has absolutely nothing to do with being a woman or skin color. It has everything to do with her anti American and antisemetic rhetoric. She has no business being on any committees and neither does the rest of their little group. https://t.co/9JIx8li1gK — kevin waterbury (@WaterburyKevin) February 2, 2023

It's a blow to terrorist whitewashing in Congress. How could she not shed a tear? https://t.co/RJ1O0HpjM3 — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) February 2, 2023

Rashida has a real problem with terrorist apologists and antisemites getting held to account.

Nothing gets @RashidaTlaib to cry faster than someone attacking an antisemite. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 2, 2023

These Jew haters really stand up for each other https://t.co/LTzG947kfN — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) February 2, 2023

It’s actually kind of sweet, in a totally demented and disgusting way.

The “I Hate America” caucus is upset that one of their members was removed from the Foreign Affairs Committee for her vile bigotry and equating the U.S. with terrorist groups. https://t.co/ZBDzu1ZlR8 — Jason Bedrick (@JasonBedrick) February 2, 2023

When the “I Hate America” caucus is upset, that’s a pretty clear sign that the system is working.

If The Squad is weeping the decision's worth keeping. https://t.co/310TEZL1cm — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) February 2, 2023

Someone should put that on a t-shirt.

