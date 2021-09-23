Democratic socialist Rep. Rashida Tlaib has made it very clear that she’s not in favor of funding for the Iron Dome.

I will not support a standalone supplemental bill of $1 billion to replenish the bombs Israel used to commit war crimes in Gaza. https://t.co/YILmG1ZmLy — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) September 23, 2021

She reiterated that on the House floor today:

.@RepRashida opposing Iron Dome funding for Israel: "I will not support an effort to enable and support war crimes, human rights abuses, and violence…Palestinians are living under a violent apartheid system…war crimes …Palestinian need for security from Israeli attacks…" pic.twitter.com/C0WG0CRXKG — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) September 23, 2021

And that got Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch to thinking:

Rep. Ted Deutch said he had a speech planned in support of Iron Dome, but said he instead needs to condemn Tlaib for calling Israel an "apartheid state." — Marc Rod (@marcrod97) September 23, 2021

And condemn it, he did:

Deutch explicitly accuses Tlaib of antisemitism. — Marc Rod (@marcrod97) September 23, 2021

In no uncertain terms:

.@RepTedDeutch after Rep. Tlaib:

"I cannot allow one of my colleagues to stand on floor of House and label Jewish democratic state of Israel an apartheid state…my colleague who just besmirched our ally…when there's no place on map for one Jewish state, that's anti-Semitism" pic.twitter.com/kCa5Y5W8EI — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) September 23, 2021

A-freakin’-men.

it's getting dimed out on the House floor folks https://t.co/xPqwSrktGG — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 23, 2021

Good. It needs to be. Rashida Tlaib and the Squad need to be named and shamed as the antisemitic bigots they are.

Finally fellow Democrats (in this case @RepTedDeutch) name @RashidaTlaib for who she really is – an antisemite who wants no any Jewish state in this world. https://t.co/LmFRdOKZYl — Michael Elgort 🤍❤️🤍 ✡️ (@just_whatever) September 23, 2021

More Dems need to get up and say this! Tlaib is an anti-Semite and she hides behind the Palestinian issue to promote her anti-Semitism. https://t.co/jqymZSuGK5 — (((Dan Hoffman))) (@DHoffman2012) September 23, 2021

Looks like Rashida Tlaib lost this round:

#BREAKING: US house approves 1 Billion for Israeli Iron Dome missle defence system pic.twitter.com/GjAND5a4Yu — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) September 23, 2021

She deserves to lose every single round. But will she?