Democratic socialist Rep. Rashida Tlaib has made it very clear that she’s not in favor of funding for the Iron Dome.

She reiterated that on the House floor today:

And that got Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch to thinking:

And condemn it, he did:

In no uncertain terms:

A-freakin’-men.

Good. It needs to be. Rashida Tlaib and the Squad need to be named and shamed as the antisemitic bigots they are.

Looks like Rashida Tlaib lost this round:

She deserves to lose every single round. But will she?

