It’s unbelievable or unacceptable that we would want to help our strongest ally in the Middle East?

Really?

UNBELIEVABLE tomorrow the House leadership will be bring up a separate supplemental to fund Israel's state sanctioned violence. They failed to get the Iron Dome funded yesterday & here we are CALL TO ACTION: Call Congress & tell them this unacceptable! https://t.co/pQbioC2CJK — Rasha (@RashaMK) September 23, 2021

It’s seriously like we’re living in the upside down these days.

What’s unbelievable is that they have to push a separate piece of legislation because of a handful of Israel-haters in the House.

Speaking of those Israel-haters …

I plan on casting a no vote. We must stop enabling Israel's human rights abuses and apartheid government. https://t.co/2ewRJDe7uK — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) September 23, 2021

Thanks for the reminder that Ilhan Omar isn’t the only anti-Semite in the House, Rashida.

Rashida Tlaib (H) Hamas — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) September 23, 2021

Yes we know you want Hamas rockets to hit their targets. — Noam "MF Blum" (@neontaster) September 23, 2021

The nerve of America looking to support an ally in their own self-defense.

Psh.

Let it be known: In the name of “human rights” Tlaib wants to prevent Israel from securing its civilians from indiscriminate rocket attacks routinely rained down by Hamas on ALL of its citizens – Arabs & Muslims included! Brough to you by:

The Hamas Caucus®️of @TheDemocrats — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) September 23, 2021

You are awful. — Mike Komblevicz (@mikekomb) September 23, 2021

She really is.

She wants to see more dead Jews (and martyred Palestinians.) How else can you explain this statement? It's not about spending. It's about stripping an ally of a defensive weapon. https://t.co/BaeNcFnJBe — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 23, 2021

Can’t get more ignorant than this 👇 https://t.co/0FitxB270O — Justa Hack (@Anewhomestar) September 23, 2021

Let’s not tempt fate.

You're voting against a defensive mechanism that saves thousands of Jewish and Arab lives. Hamas fired thousands of rockets at Israel in the last war. Be prepared for bloodshed if that's your goal, you evil woman. Israel has a right to self-defense and will act accordingly. https://t.co/TokMllEcaM — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) September 23, 2021

Rashida Tlaib supports Hamas. She WANTS Israeli citizens to be under attack. DESPICABLE! https://t.co/ytvuWe64M3 — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) September 23, 2021

Attempting to disable a defensive system against rockets aimed at civilians because of deep, profound antisemitism. The Democratic party. https://t.co/BHz2TSu1ud — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) September 23, 2021

She’s announcing a vote against defense technology that saves the lives of innocent women and children in Israel. And she is proud of it. https://t.co/IJBb3ga44e — Retired Orrin G. Hatch (@RetiredOrrin) September 23, 2021

I stand with Israel, not Rashida Tlaib. https://t.co/qCbZrF2Tm8 — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) September 23, 2021

Good for you @RashidaTlaib!

By forcing #Israel to be more independent you are making the Jewish State even stronger #Inshalla! https://t.co/7s0RNntmLV — Yishai Fleisher يشاي ישי פליישר 🕎 (@YishaiFleisher) September 23, 2021

Interesting.

What you actually want to stop is Israel's capacity to defend its citizens, and what you want to start is a second Holocaust. We see you.https://t.co/5Wpu0QrPc1 — Never Again (@Never_Again2020) September 23, 2021

We do indeed.

***

