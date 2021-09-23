It’s unbelievable or unacceptable that we would want to help our strongest ally in the Middle East?

Really?

It’s seriously like we’re living in the upside down these days.

What’s unbelievable is that they have to push a separate piece of legislation because of a handful of Israel-haters in the House.

Speaking of those Israel-haters …

Thanks for the reminder that Ilhan Omar isn’t the only anti-Semite in the House, Rashida.

The nerve of America looking to support an ally in their own self-defense.

Psh.

She really is.

Let’s not tempt fate.

Interesting.

We do indeed.

***

