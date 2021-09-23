Many of us tried to tell our ‘betters’ in Never Trump that Biden would be a disaster but they just kept on insisting electing him would be putting the adults back in the White House.

If Biden is what it looks like when adults are in charge, please, by all means, bring back the kids.

Seriously.

This thread does an exceptional job taking these holier-than-thou conservers of conservatism APART and reminding them THEY are the problem.

Not Trump

Not his supporters.

Them.

And they have been for decades.

Take a look:

If you didn't like Trump but you liked Mitt or Jeb, you're why we got Trump. If you're mad at Trump's mean tweets but not W starting a 20 year war and limiting freedoms in the name of safety, you're why we got Trump. — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) September 21, 2021

Yup.

"You know it was more than mean tweets!" Yeah, and you know it was more than his rude character too. Maybe if you had pushed back on RomneyCare Mitt, we wouldn't have gotten Trump. — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) September 21, 2021

Oof.

Trump was a symptom, not the disease. The disease is a moderate-over-conservative political class more determined by winnability of elections than trying to sell the ideals of conservatism. — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) September 21, 2021

Do not lay Trump at the feet of the base. Every decision from 1980 to 2016 was the groundwork for Trump. From a CIA director as VP and P to his son who limited freedoms for safety, to McCain and Romney. And fukkin Jeb. You all own this crapfest. — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) September 21, 2021

"At least Romney was a man of character!" Yeah, a man who didn't push back and got beat like a drum. He got taken out by Harry effin' Reid. LOL your savior is weak. — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) September 21, 2021

Harry ‘Nuke the Filibuster’ Reid.

Excellent point.

"McCain was a war hero!" Okay, and then he spent his political career making a name for himself and killing conservative bills with friendly fire. Your savior wanted to be liked by Democrats rather than be conservative. — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) September 21, 2021

He wanted to be liked and invited to all of the best cocktail parties.

It's funny. You all claimed principles in your vocal opposition to Trump, but it was those same principles that you set aside to push the weak-kneed Dem lite candidates. — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) September 21, 2021

They threw their principles out the window just so they could punish Trump and his supporters.

Sad, ain’t it?

"It's about winnability!" Yep, and your boys lost. Except for W. Then we all lost, we just didn't know it at the time. — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) September 21, 2021

See, here's the thing: Most Trump supporters knew Trump was a lifelong Democrat. They knew he was for gay marriage before it was cool, he was okay with abortion. They're not stupid. They weren't conned. — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) September 21, 2021

But after Mitt and McCain and W, they wanted someone who would fight back. And here comes Trump. — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) September 21, 2021

They were tired of getting ‘beat like a drum’.

This isn't a defense of Trump. This is an indictment of you. And me. I voted for Mitt and McCain. Because we were told they would be more conservative in office than they had ever been publicly. So I ate the shit sandwich you served. — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) September 21, 2021

And I didn't vote Trump in 2016. I didn't believe he'd govern conservatively. I thought he'd just do everything the Dems wanted him to do. But he didn't. — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) September 21, 2021

If you're being honest, you know Trump governed more conservatively than Mitt would have. Much more than McCain would have. — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) September 21, 2021

If we’re being honest, Trump governed nearly as conservatively as Reagan did.

I think part of why you hate Trump is that you know he governed more conservatively than those two would have and it pisses you off that a NY Dem-for-life turned out to be more conservative than the dogcrap donuts you tried to serve would have. You hate it. Just admit it. — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) September 21, 2021

Dogcrap donuts.

We will be stealing that one, thank you very much.

So it is time to get off of Trump supporters because they just got off your mom. Quit blaming your failures on them. Quit blaming a "rise in populism" on people who just want America taken care of first. — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) September 21, 2021

YAAAAAAAS.

And gold star for the ‘your mom’ joke.

Maybe if you'd have backed Rand Paul, we wouldn't have had Trump. Maybe if you had demanded the Dem lites drop out of the 2016 race, we wouldn't have had Trump. — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) September 21, 2021

But no. Your ego, your narcissism, your self involvement, your pride DEMANDED that we only consider weakass Mitt and Jeb. — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) September 21, 2021

This shit show is all you. And until you apologize for supporting and pushing candidates who would rather kneel to the Dems than stand for conservative values, there's no reason we should care about your opinion. — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) September 21, 2021

Just did a teensy little fist-pump.

"Well, I don't support Biden but…" Lemme stop you there. We don't care. Every lie you told about Trump supported Biden.

Every time you jumped on Trump only to be proven wrong and you didn't apologize, you supported Biden. — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) September 21, 2021

Just because you didn't vocally support Biden doesn't mean your actions and your words didn't lend credence to Biden's support. — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) September 21, 2021

Some of them openly supported Biden.

See Kristol.

See Rubin.

See Nichols.

"I didn't bend the knee to Trump and so you're mad at me!" LOL no. It has nothing to do with bending the knee to Trump. It has to do with you being an arrogant assbag who couldn't put your pride aside long enough to try to find common ground. — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) September 21, 2021

There are a lot of people who criticized Trump very fairly. Only hardcore tribalists wouldn't see anything bad he did. But there are a lot of those people who would also say "good Trump". And only hardcore tribalists wouldn't see anything good he did. — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) September 21, 2021

And we all know Never Trump is a tribe and a cult, all in one.

NeverTrump is as much a tribe as Trumpers. NeverTrump is as much a cult as Cult45. Recovery starts with admitting it. — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) September 21, 2021

This mess is all on you. Not Trump. Not the base. Not the populism. You. And if you don't clean it up, the next mess will be on you too. So get started. Grab a mop. — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) September 21, 2021

Grab two mops.

Biden makes Trump look like the best president ever … Hell, he makes Jimmy Carter look almost tolerable.

Thanks a lot, Never Trumpers.

***

