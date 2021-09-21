Good news, guys.

CNN is really focused on diversity and stuff.

REALLY focused on it.

Super important to them.

Fascinating how their ratings just keep going down and down and down.

But you know, DIVERSITY! Diverse voices!

Just not you evil conservative types.

Trending

Or you know, actual diverse hosts …

Oof.

Doesn’t sound all that diverse on the outside but MAYBE they have a few chicks or people of color pushing some buttons behind the scenes?

Hey, we love Blues Clues.

Especially Steve.

Now now, their propaganda is diverse – a little from traditional Democrats, a little from more progressives Socialist Democrats.

Not a diversity of opinions on much.

True.

But otherwise, super diverse.

***

Related:

DESPERATE Terry McAuliffe busted featuring left-wing doc who was anti-vaxx in 2020 AND who once faked a hate crime in ad attacking Glenn Youngkin

US Intelligence for 36 years? Alrighty! Malcolm Nance lecturing ‘horse rein apologists’ and doubling down on ‘whipping Haitians’ does NOT go well

‘Those weren’t WHIPS you ice cube’: Nancy Pelosi BRAVELY comes out against ‘whipping Haitians’ in melodramatic thread and LOL

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNdiversity