Good news, guys.

CNN is really focused on diversity and stuff.

REALLY focused on it.

Super important to them.

At @CNN, we are committed to building an inclusive culture that empowers diverse voices across all screens and behind-the-scenes. This is journalism that reflects the world we live in. This is the work that continues. #WeAreCNN pic.twitter.com/CkT3lbUcCs — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) September 21, 2021

Fascinating how their ratings just keep going down and down and down.

But you know, DIVERSITY! Diverse voices!

Just not you evil conservative types.

Or you know, actual diverse hosts …

Between 4PM and 11PM, 5 of the 7 hours are hosted by white men on CNN. https://t.co/YrRZN7M0hO — Bruce In Key West (@BCinKW) September 21, 2021

Oof.

Doesn’t sound all that diverse on the outside but MAYBE they have a few chicks or people of color pushing some buttons behind the scenes?

That might be why your station doesn’t get the ratings Blues-Clues gets. 🤷‍♂️ — TheHero 🙏🇺🇸⚾️ (@PhilosopherSto6) September 21, 2021

Hey, we love Blues Clues.

Especially Steve.

At CNN, they are committed to pushing propaganda. They will lie, spin & smother the truth for the benefit of their leftist ideology. — Emmy Wolfe (@emmywolfe) September 21, 2021

Now now, their propaganda is diverse – a little from traditional Democrats, a little from more progressives Socialist Democrats.

Just not a diversity of opinions that doesn't want to take the Covid vaccine… — TFC3Tweets (@TFC3Tweets) September 21, 2021

Not a diversity of opinions on much.

True.

But otherwise, super diverse.

***

