Border Patrol agents whipping Haitians Twitter has got to be our least favorite Twitter yet.

Seriously.

What sort of lame-brain moron would think our border patrol agents would actually whip a migrant?

Oh, yeah, this sort of lame-brain moron.

Nancy … c’mon. Really?

Is she high?

Stupid?

Just really old?

Maybe all three?

She’s calling for an investigation into horse reins.

Trending

Alrighty.

Horsies and riding them, how does it work?

Pelosi even released a statement on it because you know, this wasn’t stupid enough.

Imagine if she cared this much about the thousands and thousands of migrants building a third-world city under the Del Rio Bridge.

Reins.

Long reins.

To control the HORSES.

Not the Haitians.

FFS, Democrats.

BUT SHE CARES AND IS TAKING THIS HORSIE THING VERY SERIOUSLY.

Silly, they only care about misinformation from one side.

Besides, the ‘Resist’ crowd is already running with this narrative claiming Trump put this in place. We’re not even kidding. There are idiots in this country who believe Trump put a program in place that allows border patrol agents to WHIP ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS.

And they vote.

How to tell people you are CLUELESS about your own country without actually coming out and saying it.

***

