Reports of the mistreatment of Haitian migrants fleeing violence and devastation from natural disasters are deeply troubling, including the inappropriate use of what appear to be whips by Border Patrol officers on horseback to intimidate migrants. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 21, 2021

Nancy … c’mon. Really?

Is she high?

Stupid?

Just really old?

Maybe all three?

All migrants seeking asylum must be treated in accordance with the law and with basic decency. Any acts of aggression or violence cannot be tolerated and must be investigated. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 21, 2021

She’s calling for an investigation into horse reins.

Alrighty.

Horsies and riding them, how does it work?

The situation facing Haitian migrants at the border is heartbreaking, and Congress will continue to closely monitor developments. Read my full statement here: https://t.co/vrov3qTd5x — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 21, 2021

Pelosi even released a statement on it because you know, this wasn’t stupid enough.

Imagine if she cared this much about the thousands and thousands of migrants building a third-world city under the Del Rio Bridge.

Today: WH condemns Border Patrol agents’ use of whips against illegal immigrants at the border. Also today: Biden’s own DHS chief explains that didn’t actually happen. “Mayorkas explained that agents use long reins — not whips — to control their horses.” https://t.co/ekls2Q7X6U — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 21, 2021

Reins.

Long reins.

To control the HORSES.

Not the Haitians.

FFS, Democrats.

Those weren’t whips you ice cube. — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) September 21, 2021

Reports of "what appear to be whips by Border Patrol officers" are slanders by people who can't tell the rear end of the horse from the front.

Please refrain from slandering Border Patrol agents until you have heard credible reports and not merely Tweets from fools. — 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Mike A K A Proof🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@ProofBlog) September 21, 2021

Oh my G*d give it a rest Nancy pic.twitter.com/W97n1wuISS — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) September 21, 2021

BUT SHE CARES AND IS TAKING THIS HORSIE THING VERY SERIOUSLY.

Hey, @TwitterSafety — planning to take any action on this misinformation?

I won't hold my breath. — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) September 21, 2021

Silly, they only care about misinformation from one side.

Besides, the ‘Resist’ crowd is already running with this narrative claiming Trump put this in place. We’re not even kidding. There are idiots in this country who believe Trump put a program in place that allows border patrol agents to WHIP ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS.

And they vote.

Good lord your addled brain is pickled — Sally Tomato (@MrSallyTomato) September 21, 2021

Reins, Nancy. Reins. — Lab Mom (@Nlev81) September 21, 2021

How to tell people you are CLUELESS about your own country without actually coming out and saying it.

