Wow.

It’s astonishing, and not in a good way, how badly so many blue-checks WANT this whole ‘whipping Haitians’ thing to be true … we suppose they need another new reason to hate on their own country and pretend it’s evil and racist. We especially like those pushing the narrative that Trump put this whole whipping practice in place while he was president because DA DA DAAAAA, orange man bad.

We swear, things are just getting dumber:

For “Those are Horse Reins” Apologists: I have ridden horses for 2 decades. Yes those are the reins … extended western cowboy style reins … made for controlling cows … being used as whips … on humans. https://t.co/4wZ4WT1602 — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) September 21, 2021

No.

This is not true.

No pictures or videos show border patrol agents whipping any Haitians.

This is what happens when dingbats get their news on Twitter.

Calling BS on this, Malcolm. No offense.

We're not interested in your sex life. — Charles DeGlopper (@bronzebarbarian) September 21, 2021

Yikes.

And well-played.

You've graduated from regular clown to rodeo clown 🤡 pic.twitter.com/xvOpJheSSn — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) September 21, 2021

Whoohoo! Congrats!

Rodeo clowns are actually pretty damn awesome, just sayin’.

And yet no one was whipped. — Dan Ballenger (@DanBallenger1) September 21, 2021

Nope.

I have seen the videos and can't see a single human being getting hit by any leather straps or whips. — Misty (@MistyAutumnJ) September 21, 2021

@Twitter @jack ban this guy for misinformation. Story was debunked yesterday. — Drew Mitchell (@mitchell_drew) September 21, 2021

Wouldn’t hold your breath on that.

Finally …

This guy was US intelligence for 36 years and he fell for the “border whipping” media hoax When you start to see who’s a part of our intelligence community, it starts to make more sense how we killed a bunch of children & an aid worker in a drone strike thinking it was ISIS-K https://t.co/a6dBuF4g4r — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) September 21, 2021

US Intelligence is sadly becoming more and more of an oxymoron.

The words intelligence and Malcom Nance should not be in the same sentence. — Shew (@LeroyShew) September 21, 2021

Same difference.

***

